Defrocked cardinal Theodore McCarrick due in court Wednesday

Defrocked cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the highest ranking Roman Catholic official in the United States to face criminal charges in the clergy sexual abuse scandal, is due in court Wednesday.

McCarrick, who turned 93 last month and resides at an assisted living facility in Missouri for clerics accused of molesting children, was charged in July 2021 with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception at Wellesley College in the 1970s. The former archbishop of Washington, D.C., pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 in a criminal complaint filed by Wellesley police in Dedham District Court.

Advertisement

McCarrick’s accuser is not identified in court filings and his attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, said he did not want to be named. The Boston Globe does not identify alleged sexual abuse victims without their consent.

In April, McCarrick was charged in Wisconsin with sexually assaulting the same victim in that state in the 1970s. That case is still pending.

In February, McCarrick’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that he maintained his innocence of all charges but was not competent to stand trial. A professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine had examined McCarrick and concluded that “dementia renders him incapable of meaningfully assisting in his own defense,” according to the defense filing.

Later, the expert hired by the state flew to Missouri to conduct an evaluation and reviewed McCarrick’s medical records, according to the district attorney’s office.

The accuser told investigators that McCarrick was a family friend who began molesting him when he was a boy. He said McCarrick often went on trips with his family and had sexually abused him in New Jersey, New York, California, and Massachusetts, according to a report by Wellesley police.

Advertisement

On June 8, 1974, the accuser said he was at his brother’s wedding reception at Wellesley College when McCarrick told him his father wanted the two of them to “have a talk” because the teenager was being mischievous at home and not attending church, according to the police report. He said McCarrick groped his genitals when they were walking around the campus. McCarrick had repeatedly molested him in the past, he said.

When they returned to the reception, McCarrick led him into a small room, closed the blinds, and told him “that he needed to go to confession.” He then fondled his genitals while “saying prayers to make me feel holy,” according to the report.

During interviews with police, the man recounted later incidents when McCarrick sexually abused him in Arlington and at hotels in Newton, according to the report. He also provided four photographs of postcards he had received from McCarrick when he was younger, and a photo of McCarrick that predated the wedding reception in Wellesley.

The victim is among several men who have filed civil lawsuits in New York and New Jersey against McCarrick, alleging that he sexually abused them in those states when they were children between the 1970s and the 1990s. The statute of limitations has expired in those cases, preventing authorities from pursuing criminal charges.

But McCarrick was able to be charged with the alleged assaults in Wellesley because he was not a Massachusetts resident and the statute of limitations paused when he left the state. At the time of the alleged assault, McCarrick was a monsignor and secretary to Cardinal Terence Cooke and lived in the rectory attached to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Advertisement

In 2018, the Vatican removed McCarrick from public ministry, citing credible allegations that he sexually abused an altar boy in the 1970s in New York. The following year, Pope Francis defrocked McCarrick after a Vatican investigation found him guilty of sex crimes against minors and adults.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her @shelleymurph.