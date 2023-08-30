Here are the top Massachusetts high schools, according to 2023 rankings from U.S. News & World Report

Boston Latin ranked 50th nationally. Other top-ranked high schools in Massachusetts include: Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School in Hadley, which ranked second in the state and 57th nationally; The Bromfield School in Harvard, which ranked third in the state and 154th nationally; the Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis, which ranked fourth in the state and 179th nationally; and Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, which came in fifth in the state and 189th overall.

The list includes approximately 17,680 public high schools that were evaluted on breadth of curriculum, graduation rates, college readiness, the performance of underserved students, and math, reading, and science scores, according to the publication.

Boston Latin School was chosen as the top high school in Massachusetts in US News & World Report’s annual national rankings , which were released Tuesday.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top 10 in Massachusetts were Lexington High School (221nd nationally); Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough (253rd nationally); Belmont High School (290th nationally); Acton-Boxborough Regional High School (338th nationally); and Weston High School (355th in national rankings).

“Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world,” Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at US News, said in a statement. “Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive.”

The highest-ranked public schools “are those whose students achieved exceptional scores on state assessments for math, reading and science. These schools also had strong underserved student performance, college readiness and curriculum breadth, as well as graduation rates,” the statement said.

Underserved student performance focuses on students who are Black, Hispanic, or from low-income households.

While the publication’s annual rankings — of high schools, colleges, and medical and law schools — receive wide attention, they have come under increased scrutiny in recent years amid concerns about inequities in the educational system and the methodologies used to rank schools. Many of the country’s top medical and law schools have chosen to boycott the list, including Brown University’s medical school.

Advertisement

Massachusetts had the highest share of high schools that were ranked in the top 25 percent, according to the publication. See lists of the rankings below:





The top 10 high schools in the national rankings:

1. The Early College at Guilford (NC)

2. Signature School (IN)

3. School for Advanced Studies (FL)

4. The Davidson Academy of Nevada (NV)

5. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)

6. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TX)

7. Tesla STEM High School (WA)

8. Academic Magnet High School (SC)

9. Oxford Academy (CA)

10. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)





Top 5 best charter schools in the national rankings:

1. Signature School Inc (IN)

2. BASIS Peoria (AZ)

3. Albuquerque Institute of Math & Science (NM)

4. BASIS Scottsdale (AZ)

5. BASIS Oro Valley (AZ)





Top 5 best magnet high schools in the national rankings:

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)

2. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TX)

3. Tesla STEM High School (WA)

4. Academic Magnet High School (SC)

5. International Academy of Macomb (MI)

Top 5 best STEM high schools in the national rankings:

1. High Technology High School (NJ)

2. BASIS Scottsdale (AZ)

3. Academy for Mathematics Science and Engineering (NJ)

4. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)

5. BASIS Chandler (AZ)

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.