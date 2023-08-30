Female professors sue Vassar College, alleging wage discrimination

The case explores what advocates for pay equity say are widespread disparities in how women are compensated and evaluated for their work in higher education. Through self-reported data, colleges and universities have routinely shown yawning pay gaps between male and female academics. Now, institutions are reckoning with the inequities amid legal action and faculty campaigns for fair wages.

Five female professors at Vassar College are suing the elite institution in upstate New York — one of the country’s first colleges to educate women — alleging it engaged in decades of systemic wage discrimination by paying them less than their male colleagues.

‘’Vassar isn’t the only educational institution that is suffering from these issues … but what makes this striking is its origins in providing education to women and promoting equity,’’ said Melvina Ford, an attorney representing the professors and the national legal director at the nonprofit Equal Rights Advocates. ‘’This is part of the college’s mission and values, so it’s important that they correct these pay inequities.’’

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in US District Court in the Southern District of New York, accuses Vassar of violating federal and state equal rights laws by underpaying, underpromoting, and unfairly evaluating women.

In a statement, Anthony J. Friscia, chair of the board of trustees at Vassar, said he regrets that faculty are suing when the college has been working diligently on pay equity since 2019. He said Vassar has been ‘’transparent and proactive’' in sharing the results of its analyses.

‘’Vassar believes it pays its faculty fairly and equitably and has complied with the law,’’ Friscia said. ‘’Vassar would like to resolve and will continue working to resolve this disagreement with these valued faculty members, whose many contributions are central to the mission and success of the institution.’’

Founded in 1861, Vassar was one of the Seven Sisters, a consortium of historically women’s colleges that also included Smith, Barnard, Wellesley, Radcliffe, Mount Holyoke, and Bryn Mawr. Vassar became coeducational in 1969.

Professors Wendy Graham, Maria Höhn, Mia Mask, Cindy Schwarz, and Debra Zeifman are seeking class-action status on behalf of all women currently or formerly employed by Vassar as full professors from May 14, 2015, through the resolution of the case. They are asking the court for back pay, including interest and benefits, as determined at trial.

Thirty-five female full professors or emeriti at Vassar issued a statement of support for their colleagues, calling on the college to ‘’finally root out systemic discrimination and rectify the clear pattern of gender pay disparities.’’

The five professors who are suing — women whose academic fields span the sciences and liberal arts — say they and their colleagues have raised concerns about unequal pay for nearly two decades, according to the complaint. During that time, the college has produced public and internal pay studies that affirm the professors’ concerns.

Data shared by Vassar with the Chronicle of Higher Education shows not only a gender pay gap in average salary for full professors every year since 2003, but also reveals the gap has grown from 7.6 percent to 10 percent as of 2021-22. That academic year, men earned on average $153,238 as full professors at Vassar, while women holding the same academic rank averaged $139,322 annually.

According to the complaint, a presentation given to faculty in 2011 put a finer point on the disparities, showing women were on average earning less than their male counterparts at almost every stage of their academic careers at Vassar. Another internal study conducted a decade later showed the pay gap was most pronounced among the longest-serving women, with a $30,000 difference in median annual salary for those serving 20 or more years as full professors, the lawsuit states.

Female faculty say they have tried to work with the college to close the gender pay gap, but over the years have been stymied by an institution that refuses to fully cooperate. Vassar President Elizabeth H. Bradley agreed to conduct a pay equity study analyzing compensation for the 2020-21 academic year, but the university ultimately decided that only some female professors would receive a pay review and only if they asked, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit claims that many of the professors whose salaries were reviewed were not given a pay adjustment that accounted for either present or historical pay disparities. Some pay adjustments were as low as $1,000, and the majority of women received no adjustment at all.

Female faculty members say Vassar has falsely asserted that the pay gap is the result of men being better at leveraging offers to negotiate higher salaries, being higher performers, or being promoted to full professor earlier in their careers.

In a statement, Vassar’s board chair said, ‘’Faculty salaries are set by a faculty-led, peer-review process, per Vassar’s governance structure. Rewarding faculty achievements, as determined by their peers, is integral to Vassar’s mission and contributions to the larger society.’’