Watch live webcams from Florida during Hurricane Idalia

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated August 30, 2023, 25 minutes ago

Hurricane Idalia is battering Florida’s west coast, coming ashore as a dangerous Category 3 storm. The hurricane made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. with maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour, bringing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall to an area unaccustomed to such threats, the Associated Press reported.

Watch live webcams of the storm.

The University of Tampa


Clearwater Beach


Henderson Beach


St. George Island


Anna Maria Island


St. Petersburg, Pelican Pete


Panama City


Multiple webcams

Read more:


