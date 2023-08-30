Watch live webcams from Florida during Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia is battering Florida’s west coast, coming ashore as a dangerous Category 3 storm. The hurricane made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. with maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour, bringing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall to an area unaccustomed to such threats, the Associated Press reported.
The University of Tampa
Clearwater Beach
Henderson Beach
St. George Island
Anna Maria Island
St. Petersburg, Pelican Pete
Panama City
Multiple webcams
