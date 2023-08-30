McConnell appears to freeze again at Kentucky event

“Running for reelection in 2026,” the journalist replied, according to video of the incident.

McConnell took questions from reporters in Covington, Ky., after talking with a local group there. At one point, he asked a reporter to clarify his question.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for several seconds Wednesday while taking questions from journalists in an incident that mirrored another occasion when the Kentucky Republican abruptly stopped speaking in late July.

McConnell, 81, chuckled and said, “Oh, that’s, uhh” Then he paused for about seven seconds before an aide walked to his side and asked him if he had heard the question.

Advertisement

McConnell continued to stare straight ahead, and the aide asked reporters to give them a minute.

Another aide then walked over and spoke to McConnell, who signaled that he was fine. Then McConnell cleared his throat, said, “OK,” and continued to take questions. His sentences were stilted as he answered.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

In total, the minority leader was silent for more than 20 seconds.

“Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today,” a spokesman for McConnell said in a statement afterward.

An aide to the senator, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private details, said McConnell would consult a doctor before his next event “as a prudential measure.”

McConnell’s staff also cited lightheadedness after he froze for about 20 seconds while making opening remarks at a Senate leadership news conference in July. Republican Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming and Joni Ernst of Iowa, who were by his side that day, asked whether he was all right, but McConnell did not respond.

Barrasso suggested that McConnell take a break and guided him away from the podium. The minority leader returned several minutes later and after the news conference was asked by reporters what had happened. He said simply that he was “fine.”

Advertisement

Kentucky law would require Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, to appoint a Republican successor if McConnell were to leave office. But Beshear declined to answer a question this month about whether he would do so, saying there was no indication McConnell would step down.

“There’s not going to be a vacancy,” he told Politico. “That would be total speculation.”

McConnell fell and suffered a concussion and a broken rib at a private dinner at a Washington hotel in early March. The Kentucky Republican was absent from the Senate for nearly six weeks as he recovered from his injuries. He returned to the Senate in April.

Washington Post

Trump aide can’t cite privilege, judge rules

A judge ruled Wednesday that Peter Navarro, a Trump White House adviser charged with criminal contempt of Congress, cannot argue to a jury that he was barred by executive privilege from providing testimony and documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Navarro, who has written and spoken extensively about his role in efforts to reverse former president Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat, is set to go on trial in the contempt case next week in US District Court in Washington. The charges stem from his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the now-disbanded bipartisan committee months before its televised hearings on the Capitol riot last summer and fall.

Wednesday’s ruling on the executive-privilege issue by Judge Amit P. Mehta was a blow to Navarro, denying him a potentially helpful trial defense against two misdemeanor counts of contempt, each punishable by up to a year in prison. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Navarro has pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement

The 74-year-old former trade and manufacturing adviser has continually asserted, without proof, that he defied the subpoena because Trump, in conversations with him, invoked executive privilege and instructed Navarro not to reveal any privileged information related to topics the committee was investigating.

The subpoena, issued Feb. 9, 2022, ordered Navarro to turn over a list of documents to the committee within two weeks and to appear for a deposition shortly after that. In refusing to comply, he told the committee in an email: “President Trump has invoked Executive Privilege in this matter. . . . Accordingly, my hands are tied.”

Since Navarro’s indictment in June 2022, Mehta has repeatedly cited a lack of evidence regarding the purported conversations with Trump, which Navarro said occurred after he received the subpoena. Navarro has produced nothing in writing from Trump, nor has Trump publicly corroborated his account.

Washington Post

New York AG says judge can rule against Trump before trial

NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general says a judge doesn’t need to wait until an October trial in her civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump to rule that he committed fraud while building his real estate empire.

In court papers made public Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James urged Judge Arthur Engoron to issue an immediate verdict endorsing her claim that Trump and his company defrauded banks and business associates by lying on financial statements about his wealth and the value of his assets.

Advertisement

Engoron has scheduled a Sept. 22 hearing on James’s request. Her lawsuit, which seeks $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York, is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 2 in state court in Manhattan. Even if Engoron rules on the fraud claim, he would still preside over a nonjury trial on other claims in the lawsuit if it is not settled.

Messages seeking comment were left with Trump’s lawyers and a spokesperson for his company, the Trump Organization. Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in next year’s presidential election, has claimed the lawsuit is part of a “politically motivated Witch Hunt” led by James and other Democrats.

James’s lawsuit, involving allegations about Trump’s pre-presidential life as a businessman, is one of many legal headaches he faces as he seeks a return to the White House.

Trump has been indicted four times in the last five months — accused in Georgia and Washington, D.C., of plotting to overturn his2020 election loss, in Florida of hoarding classified documents, and in Manhattan of falsifying business records related tohush money paid on his behalf. Some of Trump’s criminal trials are scheduled to overlap with the busy presidential primary season.

To rule, Engoron needs only to answer two questions, James’s office argued: whether Trump’s annual financial statements were false or misleading, and whether he and the Trump Organization used those statements while conducting business transactions.

Advertisement

“The answer to both questions is a resounding ‘yes’ based on the mountain of undisputed evidence” in the case, James’s special litigation counsel Andrew Amer said in a 100-page summary judgment motion.

Based on that, Amer argued, no trial is required to determine that Trump, the Trump Organization, and other defendants, “presented grossly and materially inflated asset values” in the financial statements and then used those statements “repeatedly in business transactions to defraud banks and insurers.”

James sued Trump in September 2022, alleging he and his company lied for at least a decade on annual statements of financial interest he provided to banks, insurers, and others. The statements padded Trump’s net worth by billions of dollars and misled banks, insurers, and others about the value of assets like golf courses, hotels, and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, James said. She dubbed the alleged scheme “The art of the steal,” riffing on the title of Trump’s 1987 memoir, “The Art of the Deal.”

In seeking summary judgment on the fraud claim, James’s office pointed to evidence that shows Trump inflated his net worth by up to 39 percent, or more than $2 billion, in some years. James’ office said Trump’s “blatant and obvious deceptive practices” included wildly overstating the size and value of his homes in Florida and New York, marking up the value of unsold condominiums and rental space, and claiming he could do more with certain land than allowed — like building more homes on his Scottish golf course than the local government had approved.

Associated Press