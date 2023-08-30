McConnell appears to freeze during Kentucky press conference in second such incident this summer

On Wednesday, according to WLWT , a television station in Cincinnati, Ohio, McConnell was speaking to members of the media for the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum.

Wednesday’s episode comes about one month after the Kentucky Republican briefly left a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., after he trailed off during his remarks and didn’t immediately continue speaking. Other senators intervened to lead him away from the podium. McConnell later said he was fine.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell appeared briefly to freeze when he was asked a question during a press conference in Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon, weeks after a similar incident in Washington, D.C.

In video posted online by the outlet, a reporter asked McConnell, who is 81, his thoughts about running for reelection in 2026. McConnell asked the reporter to repeat the question but then did not answer, appearing to stare off.

A woman then came to McConnell’s side, asked him if he heard the question, and repeated it to him. He seemed to say “yes,” but didn’t answer it.

“I’m sorry you all, we’re going to need a minute,” the woman said, and called over another person, who came to McConnell’s other side and said something to him that was not audible. The woman then asked members of the press if they had a question, and called on the group to “speak up.”

In another WLWT clip, which appeared to be a continuation of the questions from reporters, McConnell was apparently asked a question about Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general, and his support for former president Donald Trump in the wake of Trump’s indictment in Georgia. McConnell answers the questions before the aides lead him away.

This breaking news story will be updated.

