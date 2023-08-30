scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos and videos of Florida as dangerous Hurricane Idalia pummels its west coast

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated August 30, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Reporters waded through flood waters as it inundated the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, coming ashore in the Big Bend region with maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour.

The hurricane is bringing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall in an area unaccustomed to such threats and residents in vulnerable areas were ordered to evacuate.

“This thing’s powerful. If you’re inside, just hunker down until it gets past you,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

In an aerial view, a fire was seen as flood waters inundated the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty
Vehicles passed along Highway 19 after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty
Palm trees blew in the wind ahead of Hurricane Idalia in Cedar Key, Florida, on Aug. 29, 2023.Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg
Vehicles sat in a flooded street caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty
Flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore surrounded a building on Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty
A vehicle drove through flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty
Vehicles sat in a flooded street caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty
Storm clouds from approaching Hurricane Idalia were seen looming over Tampa Bay on Aug. 29, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.ZACK WITTMAN/NYT
A home’s garage was sandbagged and a “no wake zone” sign stood in the yard ahead of Hurricane Idalia in the Shore Acres neighborhood of St. Petersburg, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023. ZACK WITTMAN/NYT


Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.

