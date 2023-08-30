See photos and videos of Florida as dangerous Hurricane Idalia pummels its west coast

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, coming ashore in the Big Bend region with maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour.

The hurricane is bringing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall in an area unaccustomed to such threats and residents in vulnerable areas were ordered to evacuate.

“This thing’s powerful. If you’re inside, just hunker down until it gets past you,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday morning.