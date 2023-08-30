See photos and videos of Florida as dangerous Hurricane Idalia pummels its west coast

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, coming ashore in the Big Bend region with maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour.
The hurricane is bringing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall in an area unaccustomed to such threats and residents in vulnerable areas were ordered to evacuate.
“This thing’s powerful. If you’re inside, just hunker down until it gets past you,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday morning.
See photos and videos below:
Incredible #Idalia storm surge 6’ and counting here at Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/8MzaHJpWce— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023
Last footage from the Horseshoe Beach Camera before it went out #Idalia https://t.co/AlgJJT4fXJ pic.twitter.com/1gZFeCEqvo— I'm the weatherman, whatever man (@Weathermansam77) August 30, 2023
QLCS spin up RIGHT on top of us during #Idalia ‘s first eye wall #flwx @SevereStudios pic.twitter.com/Nr0qzFm9Uc— Sierra Lindsey (@Sierra_Lindsey3) August 30, 2023
#BREAKING - Catastrophic winds from Hurricane Idalia into Tampa Bay are increasing the flooding and the storm surge. Waves crash onto lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway near Clearwater, Florida#idalia #hurricaneidalia #TampaBay #Idalia #Hurricane #HurricaneIdalia #Florida… pic.twitter.com/EczdoHx37N— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) August 30, 2023
NEW: Howard Frankland Bridge linking Tampa to St Pete #Idalia pic.twitter.com/XXTNVEZVK2— Jeff Butera (@BayNews9Jeff) August 30, 2023
Storm surge causing structural damage and blowing out the doors of condo complex in Cedar Key, FL from Hurricane Idalia @accuweather pic.twitter.com/WAJgBtZtku— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 30, 2023
