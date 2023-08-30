scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos of the rare blue supermoon dazzling stargazers around the globe

By MARCIA DUNN The Associated Press,Updated August 31, 2023, 11 minutes ago
A woman watches from the upper deck of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates as the moon rises in the distance, Aug. 30, in Kansas City, Mo. The moon was a rare blue supermoon, named so because it was the second full moon in August, thus the blue label, and it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon.Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

A rare blue supermoon — the closest full moon of the year — dazzled stargazers Wednesday night.

Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the moon, at least where skies were clear.

It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label. And it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon.

The moon appeared to be bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to Earth: just 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) or so. The Aug. 1 supermoon was more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) farther away.

If you missed it, it will be a long wait: The next blue supermoon isn’t until 2037. But another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September, the last one of the year.

The blue supermoon rises over Havana.YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images
The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea as a boat passes at Konnos bay near Ayia Napa and Protaras on the eastern part of the island of Cyprus.Petros Karadjias/Associated Press
The blue supermoon rises behind the Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey.Khalil Hamra/Associated Press
A supermoon rises over the Colosseum in Rome.Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press
The blue supermoon rises in the sky of Gaza City.Adel Hana/Associated Press
The blue supermoon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 45 miles south of Athens, Greece.Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press
The rare blue supermoon sets behind a historical building and the St. Basil's Cathedral, right, as people walk in Red Square in Moscow, Russia.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press
The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
