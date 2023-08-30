Why cash is still king

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple , Spotify , and globe.com/saymore .

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Democrat Andrew Yang called for giving every American $1,000 a month, no strings attached.

The money could be used for anything — from paying off debt to paying for school to switching careers. At the time, it felt like a gimmick. The New York entrepreneur didn’t last very long, but his idea lives on in what’s known as guaranteed income.

That’s because the pandemic happened, and the concept of giving cash to poor people took off when nonprofits and municipalities across the country came together to launch pilot programs to help struggling families.

At the forefront of this movement has been Jill Shah, who runs the Shah Family Foundation, which she and her husband, Niraj, started from the profits of Wayfair, the e-commerce giant he cofounded in Boston.

The foundation in 2020 helped fund what was at the time the country’s largest guaranteed income pilot: 2,000 families in Chelsea that received $200 to $400 a month.

Shah, who is the guest on this week’s “Say More” podcast, talks about what happened in Chelsea and why cash is king.

“It’s very direct. It’s very simplistic,” she said. “It allows choice that allows you to make decisions for your family, not have someone else make decisions for your family.”

Today, guaranteed income programs are not only seen as crucial to economic mobility but could also help humans during the transition when artificial intelligence-driven automation takes their jobs.

“If you’ve worked in technology, then you’ve discussed singularity, and singularity is the point at which artificial intelligence and human consciousness intersect,” she said. “What are we going to do when people don’t need to work anymore, but how do we give them purpose, and how do we make sure they’re taken care of when computers are taking care of everything?”

