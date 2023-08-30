Home of the Week: Chelsea loft shows that industrial design is anything but dreary

Year built 2009

Square feet 1,555

Bedrooms 1

Baths 1 full

Taxes $4,144 (includes residential exemption)

Industrial design may not be to everyone’s taste, but for those who love its unapologetic nature, this condo at Industrie Lofts is a home run.

The building, previously a single-level automotive garage, was converted in 2009 to create three commercial spaces and a parking garage on the first floor and two upper floors consisting of 36 residential units. The building, despite being just three levels, appears to resemble a four- or 5-story edifice, thanks to the towering 22-foot ceilings of each unit.

The residential entrance is on the backside of the building, which offers an additional parking lot. A small lobby with a rubber-style floor welcomes guests and immediately showcases the steel-and-metal beam aesthetic the building embraces. An elevator takes you up to Unit 26, which is on the second floor.

The dramatic scale of the 22-foot ceilings provides a strong “wow” factor from the get-go. From the foyer, you can see the entire main floor laid out in front of you, with all the quirks and features of its industrial layout exposed. The unit’s polished-concrete floors reflect light and create a unique contrast to the steel features. The living room area’s tremendous depth (48 feet) also makes a strong impact.

The open layout encompasses the kitchen (not pictured) and living and dining areas. David Ward

The loft-style setup allows residents to customize the 845-square-foot main living space as they see fit, whether it’s divided into a living room and home office or left exposed in its natural state. Currently, it features a TV/living area on the left side, directly aligning with massive windows that stream in natural light. A sliding door off that living room area opens to the 40-square-foot private balcony, which overlooks the residential entrance behind the building and provides a view that stretches across the street.

There’s enough space in the main living area for a big dining table.

“You could fit a 20-person dining table in there if you wanted to,” said Yoni Haiminis, a loft specialist at Compass Real Estate, who has the listing. “The living space is so open, you can kind of configure it in a multitude of ways.”

The view from the balcony is of the rear parking lot and across the street. David Ward

The U-shaped kitchen, which measures 131 square feet, embraces the modern aesthetic by combining a mixture of red and black high-gloss cabinetry. Tucked under the mezzanine level and open to the living space, it features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On the outer rim of the U-shape is a small island with space for up to four stools.

The bathroom, which is also underneath the mezzanine level, is off the kitchen and features the same polished concrete floors as the rest of the unit. The 140-square-foot space comes with a floating vanity, a full shower/bathtub combination, as well as a separate steam shower equipped with a radio and several heads. The laundry area is also in the bathroom, cleverly hidden in a closet alongside storage space and the hot water tank. The washer and dryer will be included in the sale.

The laundry setup is in a closet in the bathroom. David Ward

The bathroom features a floating vanity. David Ward

A spiral steel staircase heads up to the mezzanine level, which measures nearly 374 square feet. Here, the hardwood floors are painted a sleek black, and a steel railing surrounds the space while providing an incredible view of the living area below. Generally used as the bedroom space, it features the same industrial-style setup: corrugated metal beams and stainless steel ducts. It maintains the same open concept as the rest of the space, and there are two closets. The mezzanine also is large enough to include a cozy living area, which could easily function as a home office or additional TV spot.

The loft-style bedroom includes room for a seating area or home office. David Ward

Equipped with central air and ceiling fans, the unit comes with one garage parking spot on the first floor. The building uses the ButterflyMX access system, which allows residents to open the main door from their phones. Industrie Lofts also boasts a 3,000-square-foot common roof deck that was just redone last year.

The homeowners association fee is $470 a month.

