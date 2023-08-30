Red Sox swept by hot-hitting Astros at Fenway, dealing a critical blow to Boston’s playoff hopes

The Astros lineup is rounding into form, and did so as the Red Sox are unraveling altogether. Kutter Crawford lasted just 2⅔ innings, the fifth straight Sox starter who failed to get through five. The righthander was pounded for six runs, Houston scoring three each in the second and third innings.

The Houston Astros finished off a three-game sweep of the Red Sox, 7-4, on Wednesday afternoon in an uninspiring and unappealing contest. It was a fourth straight loss for the home team, who has been swept in seven series this season — five at Fenway Park.

A one-out Chas McCormick single and Michael Brantley ground-rule double put two on for Jon Singleton, who plated the first run of the game with a groundout. Rhode Islander Jeremy Peña put the Astros ahead, 2-0, with another ground-rule double before Martín Maldonado singled him home to further stretch the lead.

The Astros remained relentless against Crawford in the third, with back-to-back singles and a one-out Kyle Tucker walk loading the bases. McCormick made it 4-0 with a groundout, then Brantley 6-0 with a two-run single. That was it for Crawford, who was replaced by Joe Jacques, then Garrett Whitlock for the fourth. He gave up a Peña triple and Alex Bregman double to make it 7-0.

Astros starter Framber Valdez, who threw a no-hitter Aug. 1 and departed after seven no-hit innings on Friday in Detroit, was perfect until Justin Turner laced a single to center with one out in Boston’s half of the fourth. The Sox broke through against him in the sixth, scoring four times, highlighted by a Ceddanne Rafaela RBI double off the Green Monster.

They could get no closer, however. In the seventh, Rafaela came up as the potential tying run with two on and two out, but struck out against Hector Neris. Triston Casas went 3 for 4, the last coming in the ninth against Ryan Pressly, but Connor Wong struck out swinging to end the game.

The Sox went 13-15 in August, and just 3-7 in a critical 10-game run against the title contending Astros and Dodgers. That leaves them 7½ games behind the defending champions Astros for the AL’s final wild card with 28 to play. Toronto shut out Washington earlier Wednesday, putting them four games ahead of the Sox, who travel to Kansas City for a weekend series against the Royals beginning Friday.





