Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice

The 26-year-old Burrow warmed up with backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and newly signed practice squad QB Will Grier in the portion of the practice open to reporters. The team said Burrow was not available for interviews Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback put on the pads and participated for the first time since he pulled up limping and then went down during a scramble on July 27.

Joe Burrow was back at practice on Wednesday, more than a month after he was sidelined by a strained right calf muscle.

Receiver Tee Higgins said it seemed as if Burrow was never away when the quarterback found rookie receiver Charlie Jones with a perfect deep ball during practice.

“When Joe’s out there, it’s a little more dialed in,” receiver Ja’Marr Chase said.

Other teammates agreed.

“Joe’s been working really hard,” center Ted Karras said. “Obviously, we know who he is, but it was really great to have him back out there. He looks like Joe . . . It’s go time.”

Last month, near the end of the one of the first practices of training camp, Burrow hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground while scrambling out of the pocket. He rode off the field in a medical cart.

The defending AFC North champion Bengals open the season Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

Taylor talk

The Colts already know running back Jonathan Taylor will miss four games.

It’s unclear how much longer he could be out. Or whether he’ll stay with the Colts.

One day after the 2021 NFL rushing champion landed on the physically unable to perform list following offseason ankle surgery, general manager Chris Ballard did not provide a timetable for Taylor’s return and would not talk about any trade offers he received for the 24-year-old All-Pro.

Instead, he’d rather get Taylor back on the field.

“We’ve got to work through it and we’re going to do everything we can to work through it. Look, relationships are repairable.” Ballard said. “We have work to do, we do. We’ve got work to do on the relationship.”

Ballard’s comments come after ESPN reported the Dolphins and Packers expressed interest in acquiring the 2021 All-Pro.

During earlier news conferences Wednesday, Dolphins GM Chris Grier called the discussions “exploratory " and that no offers were exchanged.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst wasn’t as direct, but inferred he took a similar position.

“First of all, I can’t talk about players on other teams,” Gutekunst said. “We try to be in every conversation. Any time we have good players available to us, we’d like to make the Green Bay Packers better, and we’ll look at those opportunities.”

Taylor’s health is one reason teams might be hesitant to meet the Colts’ trade demands.

The former Wisconsin star initially went on PUP when the Colts reported to training camp July 25. He hasn’t practiced since last season. By starting the regular season on PUP, Taylor will not be eligible to play until at least Week 5 when the Titans visits Lucas Oil Stadium.

“As for the decision to put him on PUP, we’re not going to put a guy on the field who’s still complaining about the ankle,” Ballard said. “So what Jonathan will do is rehab his butt off. He still has pain in the ankle.”

Perhaps the bigger question is whether Taylor still wants to play in Indy.

He’s been one of the most vocal running backs to complain about how teams value the position. The franchise tag of $10.1 million is the lowest for any position other than punters and kickers.

The result has been an ugly contract dispute as Taylor enters the final year of his rookie deal. Taylor is due to make $4.3 million this season.

Panthers waive Corral

The Panthers waived quarterback Matt Corral, their third-round draft pick in 2022, without him ever having taken a snap from center in a regular-season game for the franchise.

Corral missed his rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the Patriots. The Panthers drafted Bryce Young No. 1 overall and added veteran Andy Dalton via free agency this offseason under new coach Frank Reich, leaving Corral’s chances of making the roster in doubt.

Corral was 28 of 47 passing for 248 yards during three preseason games this year.