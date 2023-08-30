Ceddanne Rafaela gets first start of hopefully long major-league stay, but at short

“I think it’s not hard, but it’s not easy either to play center field and then come back,” Rafaela said after the 7-4 loss. “But the work I put in before the game helps me a lot, so I’m pretty much confident that I can play short.”

Rafaela’s primary position is center field, where he grades as an elite defender, but he’s also shown the ability to play short. He saw just one grounder Wednesday, from Chas McCormick, which he fielded cleanly and tossed to second for the inning-ending force out in the fourth.

Top Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela collected his first major-league start and his first big-league RBI Wednesday afternoon. With Trevor Story getting a rest day for the series finale against the Astros, Rafaela was the shortstop.

Advertisement

Earlier, manager Alex Cora said he hoped Rafaela could provide the team with a spark, so he put him in the leadoff spot. He finished 1 for 4 with two strikeouts, but provided the spark of the lone Sox rally. Rafaela ripped an RBI double off Framber Valdez that ran into the Green Monster, the big hit in a four-run sixth.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“He was good, man,” said Cora. “He took some tough pitches. He faced some good pitching. You can see it. We saw it in spring training. So, just keep working with him and getting him better.”

“It was very, very exciting,” said Rafaela on getting his first big-league start. “It was very exciting to be on that field and compete. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we’re going to keep grinding to try to win ball games.”

Certainly not opposite day

The ball comes off Rafael Devers’s bat different when he stings pitches to the opposite field. The backspin and carry before the baseball hits the Green Monster or lands on Lansdowne Street is a sight to behold.

Advertisement

Devers is having a solid year at the plate, batting .267/.341/.505 with an .847 OPS, 29 homers and 89 RBI after going 0 for 4 on Wednesday. But the barreled ball the other way has eluded Devers for much of the second half of the season. Since the All-Star break, Devers has just one opposite-field barrel per Baseball Savant, coming last week in Houston.

“The mechanics have been kind of off the whole season,” said Cora. “God bless him, right? For those numbers and you don’t feel right. [But] they attack him differently. They keep throwing the fastball up and away and up and in.”

Cora surmised Devers can get in trouble sometimes because “he knows what’s coming and he wants to hit it harder instead of backtracking and hitting it off the wall.” Devers is known to take huge cuts at the plate, but sometimes the swings can be too aggressive and erratic.

This year also has been an adjustment with the likes of J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts gone. Teams have pitched around Devers more, making sure not to give him too much to hit. So, when he gets pitches in the zone, his eyes get bigger, and a bigger swing follows.

“You can see certain teams pitch around him and take their chance with the guy after him,” said Cora, “That’s why him hitting second again, I feel like, ‘OK if you’re gonna do that, we got [Justin Turner] behind him. He’s been amazing with men on.’ So that’s part of the progression. [Devers] is learning that [he is] the guy.”

Advertisement

Duran’s surgery successful

Jarren Duran underwent a successful left big toe flexor tendon repair Wednesday, performed by foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C. Cora said Tuesday Duran is expected to be ready for spring training . . . Alex Verdugo had a five-hit game in Houston after all. In the sixth inning of the 17-1 win last Thursday, Verdugo reached first on what was ruled an Alex Bregman error, but the league changed the call to a base hit. It is his first career five-hit game . . . The Red Sox are off Thursday, ending a run of 16 games in as many days, before a series against the Royals in Kansas City. James Paxton, Tanner Houck, and Chris Sale are lined up for the Red Sox, with the Royals’ starters yet to be announced. The Red Sox took three of four at Fenway earlier this month from Kansas City (41-93), baseball’s second-worst team ahead of only Oakland, but have lost their series at Kauffman Stadium each of the last two seasons . . . Wilyer Abreu, placed on the paternity list Monday, is set to rejoin the club in Kansas City.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.