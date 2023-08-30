EMass girls’ soccer: Hingham’s Claire Murray, a University of Illinois commit, headlines the preseason list of Players to Watch

Georgina Clarke, Hopkinton — A presence atop the formation, her 21 goals last fall paved the way for Tri-Valley MVP honors. The senior is committed to play at Boston College.

Tess Barrett, Cohasset — The two-time South Shore League MVP set the program’s single-season scoring record with 31 goals and 24 assists last season, propelling the Skippers to the Division 4 tournament title. A junior, she has verbally committed to Maryland.

Olivia Avellar, Nauset –– The reigning Cape & Islands League MVP posted 27 goals and 12 assists a season ago. A senior committed to Boston University, Avellar has 50 career goals.

Sydney Comeau, Notre Dame (Hingham) –– The Pembroke resident collected 32 tallies and six helpers last season for the Cougars. A senior committed to Holy Cross, she has 71 career goals.

Gabriella Fainelli, Lexington –– The senior anchored the backline for the Minutemen as the Middlesex League Liberty Division co-MVP and an all-state player.

Sophia Foley, Hanover –– The reigning Patriot League Foley Division MVP produced 21 goals and eight assists last year, headlined by the winning goal in the Division 3 state championship.

Kileigh Gorman, Bishop Feehan — A dynamo with the ball at her feet, the UConn-bound senior delivered 23 goals and 21 assists to pace the Catholic Central League last fall.

Alexis Greenblott, Newburyport –– The talented forward tallied 22 goals and nine assists last fall, pacing the Cape Ann, and was an all-state selection.

Lucinda Li Cotter, Oliver Ames –– The senior led the Tigers in scoring (8 goals, 9 assists) in their run to the Division 2 final.

Reagan Murphy, Winchester –– A Middlesex League Liberty Division co-MVP, Murphy garnered All-State honors last year by notching 10 shutouts as the Red & Black won the league championship.

Claire Murray, Hingham — A dominant force in the middle, Murray posted 19 goals and nine assists last fall to lead the Harborwomen to a Division 1 championship. An All-New England selection, Murray will play at the University of Illinois.

Courtnee Pickles, Methuen –– The junior sensation contributed 24 goals and six assists last season. Through two years, Pickles has netted 40 goals and is committed to play at Providence College.

Georgia Prouty, Danvers –– An All-State selection last year, the junior led the Northeastern Conference in scoring with 17 goals and 10 assists. Prouty, with 50 points through two seasons, verbally committed to Boston University.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.