How great does Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne feel heading into the regular season?

How optimistic? In his session with the media on Wednesday, he used the word “great” six times in a little more than four minutes.

“Excited. We’re looking well, looking strong. Ready to go. Game 1, coming fast,” Bourne said when asked about the state of the offense heading into the Sept. 10 opener against the Eagles. “I feel like Mac [Jones] is in a great place as the leader. I think that trickles to the whole team. Believing in him, believing in each other, I think we’re going into the game with a lot of confidence.”

Advertisement

Bourne struggled with his role last season. In the spring, he went so far as to offer a mea culpa, saying that he “didn’t give the team [his] best effort” in 2022. After reports surfaced that he was a possible trade candidate, Bourne put together an impressive summer, and expressed thanks to coach Bill Belichick.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I appreciate Bill,” he said. “Bill stuck with me. I struggled last year personally, and he’s always pushed me to be better. It’s always about getting better, and I feel like Bill encourages me every day. What I can get better on.

“I appreciate that personally, because he could have just been like, ‘You know, whatever.’ But he’s always pushed me. And this year I want to go my hardest I’ve ever gone. And it feels good . . . I’m glad to be here. This is where I’m supposed to be.”

Bourne has provided some of the most impressive receptions of the summer, in practice and the exhibition games, all while displaying a nice chemistry with Jones and the rest of the receivers.

“I think we’re doing good,” Bourne said. “There’s always room to grow, and that’s how we need to think every day. Not thinking we’re there, not thinking we’re somebody we’re not, but just growing every day. Practicing and evaluating ourselves every day — honestly. I think we’re in a great place, but always can get better. We need that mind-set of how we can be great instead of just good.

Advertisement

“[But] Ju-Ju [Smith-Schuster] is a great asset, man,” Bourne added. “He came in with a great mind-set. [DeVante Parker] has a great mind-set. And I think we’re going to be a group that’s going to shock a lot of people. I think it’s good to be the underdogs.”

Valuable player

Things have been moving so quickly for Ty Montgomery, the running back sounded like someone unsure of his status after Wednesday’s practice. Was he on the 53-man roster? Or was it the practice squad?

“I don’t know,” he shrugged. “I showed up today and was able to practice.

“Another day at the office. Part of the business.”

The 30-year-old veteran, who landed on the practice squad, figures to see the 53-man roster sooner rather than later for a couple of reasons: 1. the Patriots only have two running backs on the active roster. 2. Montgomery’s presence as the only veteran third-down possibility in the building increases his game-day value.

The 6-foot, 220-pounder, who was limited to one game last year because of an injury in the opener against Miami, likes the look of this roster.

Advertisement

“I think we have a good team,” he said. “We have a good opportunity ahead of us. Each and every guy here, no matter what role they play here.

“I’m blessed to be a New England Patriot. Every guy that’s in the building is a joy to be around. Everybody brings their own personality. Between the running backs, the receivers, special teams, I’m happy to be a part of this group of guys.”

Invisible men

Only three players — offensive lineman Riley Reiff and receivers Parker and Tyquan Thornton — were not spotted at the start of practice Wednesday. Thornton was later revealed to be headed for injured reserve . . . Running back Pierre Strong, who was dealt from the Patriots to the Browns earlier in the week, told the Akron Beacon Journal the trade caught him off guard. “It was kind of a surprise,” Strong said. “Came to work every day, but like I said, it was like a business thing. I got called to the front office and the rest is history, I’m here now.” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked for his thoughts on the former fourth-round pick. “Somebody that you study from afar, but then you got to get him, ultimately, in your program and you got to see what makes sense to him and how quickly he can pick it up,” Stefanski said. “He’s a very smart young man, so I know he’ll get it. It’s a matter of us getting to know him a little bit, seeing what he fits both offensively and on special teams.” . . . The Patriots return to practice on Thursday before taking a couple of days off.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.