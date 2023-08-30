In the Patriot League, the state’s premier in girls’ soccer, ‘iron sharpens iron’

Last season, the league represented three different champions. Hingham and Silver Lake broke through to hoist the trophy in Divisions 1 and 2, respectively. Hanover, boosted by a game-winning goal off the foot of then-junior Sophia Foley , captured the Division 3 trophy.

In 2021, Hingham fell short in the Division 1 championship game. Three of four Patriot League teams made it to the Division 2 semifinals, as Whitman-Hanson bested Silver Lake in a spirited final.

Since the introduction of the statewide tournament format in 2021, no league has fared better in girls’ soccer than the Patriot League.

Beyond the three division champions, Duxbury reached the Division 2 quarterfinals. Marshfield, Pembroke, Plymouth South, and Scituate each won a game in the tournament.

“There’s a depth of quality players in the league,” said Whitman-Hanson coach David Floeck. “It’s a gauntlet to play in the league. On top of it, I think our league has outstanding coaches who have their teams prepared. A lot of our players take pride in the fact that they play in the Patriot League.”

“ ‘When you play against some of the best, you’re going to be one of the best.’ Hanover girls' soccer coach Mary Cullity

The phrase “iron sharpens iron” came to mind for several coaches when talking about in-league matches, knowing that you will get each team’s best night in and night out.

“I think it’s pretty remarkable what the Patriot League has produced,” said Hanover coach Mary Cullity. “Strong talent just rebirths strong talent. When you play against some of the best, you’re going to be one of the best.”

Many girls grow up playing club soccer together, fostering a team environment and familiarizing themselves with one another for years before reaching the varsity level.

“When you look at the club soccer landscape, there are a bunch in the MetroWest and in the central [region of the state], but there are some really strong clubs on the South Shore,” said first-year Marshfield coach Perry Gaffoor, who previously was an assistant coach at Hingham.

Numbers in programs remain incredibly steady, with participants in youth programs showcasing bountiful growth. Marshfield youth soccer has more than 500 girls that play across the various age groups. The increased attention to the sport has fostered an increase in the quality of players from years past.

“I think there’s a danger in that when kids specialize too early, it can lead to injury through overuse,” said Floeck. “But kids get, especially at a young age, solid foundations on which to build upon.”

Hingham senior defender Reese Pompeo, a three-sport stalwart, gained a leg up on the competition from her days playing youth and club soccer alongside several of her varsity teammates. Debee Tlumacki

Claire Murray, a University of Illinois commit, and senior defender and three-sport stalwart Reese Pompeo lead Hingham as the Harborwomen shift to Division 2 this season. Senior center back Alli Powderly, a Boston University commit, anchors the Silver Lake backline after a trip for the USA National Select U-17 team that competed in Dallas this summer. Senior goalkeeper Natalie Mutschler, a Villanova commit, and Foley preside over a Hanover squad that prepares to defend its title with eight returning starters.

Senior captain Avery Curtis, last year’s leading scorer, returns to preside over a Plymouth North squad that boasts a plethora of quality players. Senior captains Ryann Doyle, Marissa Medeiros, and Peyton Spanos anchor a reloading Marshfield squad. Duxbury, a threat to win the league, welcomes back senior Boston University commit Morgan Cheverie and senior Josie Lee to a lineup brimming with quality players. Senior Makenna Marshall, an Iowa State commit, headlines the Whitman-Hanson roster.

Hingham girls soccer head coach Mary-Frances said the Patriot League has provided a stern test during the regular season that has prepared league teams for postseason play. "We’ve created a really good atmosphere for our teams to grow and compete,” she said. Debee Tlumacki

“Sometimes, we’re just lucky to have the type of players that are quality enough,” said second-year Hingham coach Mary-Frances Monroe. “I would assume that we’ve created a really good atmosphere for our teams to grow and compete.”

Beyond the abundance of top-end talent, teams manage the fitness of their top players through the season to avoid burn out. Nutrition and recovery prove paramount for the players, along with lineup management on the coaching side.

“It’s easy to coach the top five players on your team, a lot of people do that,” said Plymouth North coach Eric Foley. “We find success but we get the most of six through 16. To survive this league, you’ve got to have that depth. You can’t just focus on the top kids, you’ve got to build a roster.”

Competing on a consistent basis during the regular season against tournament-caliber teams pays dividends in the postseason.

“Top to bottom, you don’t find as many teams that are close as in the Patriot League,” said Silver Lake coach Scott Williams.cq “The proof is in the pudding — look at the past two years and the success of the Patriot League.”

Corner kicks

▪ Former Medway girls’ soccer coach Jason Rojee made the transition to coaching Hopedale for the upcoming season, but is keeping one foot on the ball in Medway. The Medway Jamboree girls’ soccer tournament takes place this Saturday and Rojee will continue to run the show as he has for years, though he says it practically runs itself now.

The preseason tournament was created with a primary goal of bringing together teams that won’t meet during the regular season. This year, 30 teams from across the state will meet in Medway to play shortened games meant to get all players some field time, not just top performers.

“I think it’s a learning experience, but also like a barometer. Right, so where are we?” Rojee said of his young team at Hopedale. “One of our goals in preseason is just to get a little bit better every game and every day, and this will be a nice test.”

In addition to seeing how his new team performs after going 4-14 last season, Rojee is looking forward to watching some of the heavy-hitting match-ups like defending state champ Hingham against King Philip.

“Obviously, the facilities at Medway are unbelievable, but the mentality of a kid at Hopedale is pretty much the same,” Rojee said. “When you have teams that have sort of struggled for a couple of years, it’s teaching them how to be confident and teaching them how to, you know, expect to perform and expect to win when you get on the field.”

▪ Instead of competing in the Medway Jamboree, top-ranked Bishop Feehan will take a different route — all the way down to New Jersey. The Shamrocks will travel to The Pennington School, competing against the reigning New Jersey Prep A champions in a scrimmage this weekend.

After falling short in the Division 1 semifinals to eventual champion Hingham, the Shamrocks return a talented team. University of Connecticut commit Kileigh Gorman, Holy Cross commit Ava Graham, and Merrimack commit Maddie Eddy lead by example as senior captains.

“Hopefully it’s a bonding moment for the group, but you want to represent Massachusetts and our school well,” said coach Phil Silva. “We want to make sure that we’re preparing ourselves for the season and that it’s not just a vacation.”

Correspondent Lauren Thomas contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.