Game 134: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

It looks like the Red Sox are who we thought they were after Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss to the Astros dropped them 6½ games back from the final American League wild-card spot.
They are 1-4 on this homestand, and have lost six of their last nine games. At 13-14, they would need a win in Wednesday’s series finale just to reach .500 for the month of August.
Kutter Crawford gets the start for Wednesday’s late afternoon matchup (first pitch 4:10 p.m.).
After today’s game, the Sox will have Thursday off before starting a six-game road trip on Friday, beginning with a three-game series at Kansas City, followed by another three-game series at Tampa Bay.
Lineups
ASTROS (76-58): TBA
Pitching: LHP Framber Valdez (9-9, 3.40 ERA)
RED SOX (69-64): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.65 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Crawford: Jose Altuve 1-3, Yordan Alvarez 0-3, Alex Bregman 1-3, Martín Maldonado 0-2, Jake Meyers 0-2, Jeremy Peña 2-3, Kyle Tucker 0-2
Red Sox vs. Valdez: Rafael Devers 2-7, Rob Refsnyder 1-4, Trevor Story 1-5, Justin Turner 0-2, Alex Verdugo 0-3
Stat of the day: Adam Duvall has seven home runs over his season long nine-game hitting streak, during which he is batting .472 with 15 RBIs.
Notes: His last time out, Crawford struck out seven and allowed just two runs on four hits across five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Friday. … Duvall is the third Red Sox player to record seven home runs over a nine-game span, joining David Ortiz (August 2003), and George Scott (June 1977). … The Astros improved to 29-15-4 in series play including 14-6-2 on the road. … They have recorded 66 hits over their last four games (14, 25, 18, 9), tying their most over a four-game span in franchise history ( Aug. 23-26, 1975).
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.