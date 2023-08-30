scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Red Sox vs. Astros | 4:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 134: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 30, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Kutter Crawford struck out seven and allowed just two runs on four hits in five innings against the Dodgers in his last start.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

It looks like the Red Sox are who we thought they were after Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss to the Astros dropped them 6½ games back from the final American League wild-card spot.

They are 1-4 on this homestand, and have lost six of their last nine games. At 13-14, they would need a win in Wednesday’s series finale just to reach .500 for the month of August.

Kutter Crawford gets the start for Wednesday’s late afternoon matchup (first pitch 4:10 p.m.).

After today’s game, the Sox will have Thursday off before starting a six-game road trip on Friday, beginning with a three-game series at Kansas City, followed by another three-game series at Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

Lineups

ASTROS (76-58): TBA

Pitching: LHP Framber Valdez (9-9, 3.40 ERA)

RED SOX (69-64): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.65 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Astros vs. Crawford: Jose Altuve 1-3, Yordan Alvarez 0-3, Alex Bregman 1-3, Martín Maldonado 0-2, Jake Meyers 0-2, Jeremy Peña 2-3, Kyle Tucker 0-2

Red Sox vs. Valdez: Rafael Devers 2-7, Rob Refsnyder 1-4, Trevor Story 1-5, Justin Turner 0-2, Alex Verdugo 0-3

Stat of the day: Adam Duvall has seven home runs over his season long nine-game hitting streak, during which he is batting .472 with 15 RBIs.

Notes: His last time out, Crawford struck out seven and allowed just two runs on four hits across five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Friday. … Duvall is the third Red Sox player to record seven home runs over a nine-game span, joining David Ortiz (August 2003), and George Scott (June 1977). … The Astros improved to 29-15-4 in series play including 14-6-2 on the road. … They have recorded 66 hits over their last four games (14, 25, 18, 9), tying their most over a four-game span in franchise history ( Aug. 23-26, 1975).

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.

Boston Globe Today