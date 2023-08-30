Game 134: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

It looks like the Red Sox are who we thought they were after Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss to the Astros dropped them 6½ games back from the final American League wild-card spot.

They are 1-4 on this homestand, and have lost six of their last nine games. At 13-14, they would need a win in Wednesday’s series finale just to reach .500 for the month of August.

Kutter Crawford gets the start for Wednesday’s late afternoon matchup (first pitch 4:10 p.m.).