This 10-game stretch against Astros and Dodgers was certainly telling. The Red Sox went 3-7, and now should focus on next year

A 7-4 loss at Fenway Park left the Sox 7½ games behind the Astros in the American League wild card race.

There are still 28 games to play but that sounds like a final blueprint for this season.

The Red Sox fell into a hole early against the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon, showed some life in the middle innings, then were ultimately out of it at the end.

The 10-game stretch against the Astros and Dodgers that everybody thought would be telling certainly was. The Sox were 3-7 and took a tumble in the standings.

That was their opportunity and it slipped by.

“We knew we had a tough challenge ahead of us. Losing all those games is kind of a kick in the gut,” said Kutter Crawford, who took the loss on Wednesday.

There was a glimmer of hope on Monday when the Sox took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Astros outscored them, 26-9, the rest of the series.

So now what?

The final month of the season should be about next season and gathering evidence to make informed decisions.

Ceddanne Rafaela was 1 for 4 with an RBI double on Wednesday and played nine innings at shortstop. The 22-year-old rookie has looked comfortable in his brief time in the majors.

“Good, man. Good athlete,” manager Alex Cora said. “He took some tough pitches; he faced good pitching. You can see it.”

Let’s see more of him. Cora said after the game that outfielder Wilyer Abreu would rejoin the team in Kansas City on Friday after his paternity leave. He was noncommittal about Rafaela remaining with the team.

“We haven’t even talked about it,” Cora said.

Rosters expand from 26 to 28 on Friday. Only 14 can be pitchers. Rafaela would be a good choice to remain with the major league team to gain experience going into next season.

Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder, Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida are the outfielders under contract for next season.

Verdugo is a candidate to be traded given concerns about his effort and attitude this season. He was spotted having a lengthy conversation with chief baseball Chaim Bloom on the field after the game.

Yoshida has so far received 37 percent of his plate appearances as the designated hitter this season. That number could rise depending on the makeup of the roster.

That creates an opportunity for Rafaela. The more he plays at the highest level the rest of the season, the more the Sox can get a handle on his future.

The other possibility is infielder Enmanuel Valdez, who played 33 games with the Sox earlier in the season and was erratic defensively but did show some promise at the plate.

He started for Worcester on Wednesday night and left the game after three plate appearances. He could be on his way to Kansas City.

The extra pitcher will come in handy for the battered Sox. Kyle Barraclough, Justin Garza, Chris Murphy, Nick Robertson, Brandon Walter, and Zack Weiss are the healthy pitchers on the 40-man roster.

Murphy, Robertson, and Walter are prospects. The others are older veterans.

Obviously the prospects should get more opportunities in the coming weeks given where the Sox are now.

It doesn’t seem the Sox are interested in Bobby Dalbec, who is on the 40-man roster but hasn’t been in a major league game since June 25 despite a .966 OPS and 31 homers for Worcester.

There are no other healthy position players on the 40-man roster in Triple A.

David Hamilton has been on the major league roster since Monday. He could get more looks as a second baseman.

Crawford didn’t pitch well on Wednesday, allowing six runs in 2⅔ innings. But he has shown promise as a starter this season and that can be furthered in September.

His velocity has dipped in recent games and fighting through that for another few starts will serve him well in the future.

“It’s just a matter of the next step. That’s part of the progression of a pitcher,” Cora said. “Third time through a lineup, getting deep into games.

“Since Day 1 he’s been one of our best pitchers. As a reliever, as a starter, its seems like whenever he pitches it gives us a chance to win.”

The Sox won’t concede anything until they’re eliminated, of course. Nor should they. But after a 1-5 homestand, the only realistic goals left are to remain above .500 and prepare for next season.





