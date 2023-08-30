With a lineup flush with returning talent, Bishop Feehan sits atop the girls’ soccer preseason Globe Top 20

Senior captain Kileigh Gorman (12) and her Bishop Feehan teammates have high goals this season. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Bishop Feehan claims the top spot in the Globe’s preseason high school girls’ soccer poll, boasting a lineup flush with returning talent that fell in the Division 1 semifinals last season.

Alongside senior captains Kileigh Gorman, Maddie Eddy, and Ava Graham, all of which who are committed to play Division 1 college soccer, junior midfielder Brooke Kennedy has emerged as a premier player in the state. “The expectations for the group is high,” said coach Phil Silva.