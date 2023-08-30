With a lineup flush with returning talent, Bishop Feehan sits atop the girls’ soccer preseason Globe Top 20

Bishop Feehan claims the top spot in the Globe’s preseason high school girls’ soccer poll, boasting a lineup flush with returning talent that fell in the Division 1 semifinals last season.
Alongside senior captains Kileigh Gorman, Maddie Eddy, and Ava Graham, all of which who are committed to play Division 1 college soccer, junior midfielder Brooke Kennedy has emerged as a premier player in the state. “The expectations for the group is high,” said coach Phil Silva.
Reigning D1 champion Hingham, now aligned in Division 2, leads a strong field in the Patriot League. Franklin, King Philip, Oliver Ames, and Mansfield make up a quality core in the always-competitive Hockomock League. Cohasset, fresh off of a Division 4 championship, looks to be a formidable squad again.
Boston Globe girls’ soccer preseason Top 20
1. Bishop Feehan (21-1)
2. Notre Dame-H (15-3-3)
3. Hingham (19-0-4)
4. Wellesley (11-2-6)
5. Hopkinton (13-4-3)
6. Franklin (15-4-1)
7. Acton-Boxborough (13-1-3)
8. Brookline (12-4-4)
9. Duxbury (10-7-3)
10. King Philip (14-5-1)
11. Oliver Ames (16-4-1)
12. Natick (15-4-2)
13. Hanover (19-3-1)
14. Cohasset (17-1-3)
15. Masconomet (17-1-2)
16. Mansfield (13-4-4)
17. Methuen (16-3)
18. Dover-Sherborn (14-5-3)
19. Newton South (14-5-2)
20. Winchester (12-3-4)
