Macron tries outreach to head off further protests

But he has generally remained a top-down leader, one who listens before deciding but rarely talks of compromise. An image of aloofness has clung to him, despite attempts to bury it.

For more than six years, President Emmanuel Macron has struggled to convince the French that he is a man of dialogue. He went on a countrywide listening tour to calm the storms of the Yellow Vest uprising, convened a citizen convention on climate policy, and created a council of politicians and members of civil society to discuss France’s most pressing issues.

In the midst of the torrid doldrums of mid-August, when the ritual of protest is momentarily replaced by the ritual of the beach, France awoke to the news that Macron would convene the main parliamentary groups Wednesday for an afternoon of discussion followed by a dinner.

It looked like a preemptive strike aimed at heading off a potentially turbulent “rentrée” — the post-vacation convergence on Paris often marked by resentments reignited after a spell of downtime.

The official aim of the meeting, which started Wednesday afternoon, is to explore a feasible legislative agenda in a parliament where Macron’s centrist party, Renaissance, and its allies do not hold an absolute majority. But the president’s position is delicate. With four years left in his second and final term, the last thing he wants is to be seen as a lame duck. Yet inevitably, the jostling to succeed him will begin soon; in some respects, it already has.

If the protests over raising the retirement age to 64 early this year have abated, the bitterness around them has not. The way the government, using a constitutional provision, rammed this major reform through the lower house of parliament without a vote sharpened anger over the extent of presidential power. As a result, Macron’s attempts to say “I hear you” to a legislature he does not control tend to fall flat.

“Macron won, he imposed his reform, but at the cost of a tension in the country that is quite extraordinary and an extremely strong polarization around his person,” said Vincent Martigny, a professor of political science at the University of Nice. He added that opposition parties were generally uninterested in compromise and had little incentive to help the president succeed.

In a scathing response to Macron’s outreach, the left-wing alliance in parliament, which combines the leftist France Unbowed Party with the Socialists, Communists, and Greens, rejected the dinner invitation.

“We have no illusions about your objectives,” they declared in a statement. “We are now accustomed to your public relations stunts that have no follow-up and no effect.”

But the parties showed up for the afternoon session in the hope that what they described as pressing concerns — including a 10 percent increase in electricity prices this month and rising gasoline and food prices — could be addressed.

The conservative Republicans, who are closer to Macron’s center-right policies, if not fully aligned with them, seemed more interested in forcing Macron’s hand — especially on immigration policy — than in compromising with him.

“I’m going there to tell Mr. Macron that the chitchat has gone on too long, to say that we won’t play first fiddle to the symphony of immobility,” Eric Ciotti, the head of the Republican Party, told a party gathering in southern France last week.

Stéphane Séjourné, the leader of Macron’s Renaissance party, said that the fact all parties agreed to attend was a victory in itself. “Three months ago, that would not have happened,” he said. “Ours is a culture of opposition, not of coalition.”

In a wide-ranging interview with the magazine Le Point last week, Macron seemed more defiant than conciliatory. He criticized his opposition for being hopelessly divided and noted that his government had passed a number of laws over the past year, bill by bill, in improvised coalitions.

These included raising military spending, a law to accelerate the construction of new nuclear plants, and another to cut red tape and speed the development of green energy across France.

“Let those who claim we did nothing explain to me when they did more,” Macron told Le Point.

Such is the resentment stirred by Macron’s personality — he became president at the age of 39 in his first campaign for political office — that his real achievements in lowering unemployment, spurring foreign investment, developing a French tech sector, confronting the wounds of the French colonial past, and raising the ambitions of the European Union tend to go unnoticed.

Somehow, if he is to give direction to his second term, it appears that he has to overcome this perception of his presidency that is skewed by personal animus toward him.

“He has failed to impress upon public opinion that he was a man of dialogue, especially after the disastrous pension reform sequence,” Martigny said.

Macron’s immigration reform plans could raise tensions further. They aim to strike a balance between cracking down on illegal immigration and extending work opportunities for migrants with needed skills.

The government wants to speed up the deportation process and create stricter language requirements for migrants applying for residency, who would also have to pledge to respect the “principles of the Republic.” But it also wants to create temporary job opportunities for skilled workers in fields experiencing labor shortages.