A couple of picks from the AMC series popping up on Max

Not long ago, the HBO shows “Ballers” and “Insecure” showed up on Netflix. And three other HBO shows, “Six Feet Under,” “Band of Brothers,” and “The Pacific,” are on their way there in the near future.

Now comes news that a few AMC series are coming to Max. The companies are calling the deal a “programming pop-up,” which will last from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. Seven different AMC series are going to be part of the pop-up, including “Dark Winds,” “Interview With the Vampire,” “Gangs of London,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Killing Eve,” and “A Discovery of Witches.” They will be listed on Max as “AMC+ Picks on Max.”