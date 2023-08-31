A couple of picks from the AMC series popping up on Max

Not long ago, the HBO shows “Ballers” and “Insecure” showed up on Netflix. And three other HBO shows, “Six Feet Under,” “Band of Brothers,” and “The Pacific,” are on their way there in the near future.
Now comes news that a few AMC series are coming to Max. The companies are calling the deal a “programming pop-up,” which will last from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. Seven different AMC series are going to be part of the pop-up, including “Dark Winds,” “Interview With the Vampire,” “Gangs of London,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Killing Eve,” and “A Discovery of Witches.” They will be listed on Max as “AMC+ Picks on Max.”
Max subscribers ought to try out at least two of those shows, the atmospheric thriller “Dark Winds” and the Anne Rice adaptation “Interview With the Vampire,” the latter being one of my favorite series from 2022. The richly designed series as it looks at something we all think we want: immortality. Turns out it’s a lonely, indifferent existence from which you will never escape, leading to tense times between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid). The New Orleans-set show alters specifics of the novel’s story, but it stays true to the show’s gaudy, gothic, existential spirit.
