A look at design through a feminist lens; a children’s tale by the booksellers at I AM Books; Salem Literary Festival opens this week

Design “mediates our relationships, our work, our communication, our health, our communities, our sense of self,” writes Alison Place, editor of the new anthology “Feminist Designer: On the Personal and the Political in Design” (MIT). The book looks at all these mediations through a feminist lens, asking that designers, and anyone engaged with design (which is all of us) be alert to the implicit bias in our designed world, and its entanglement in power structures and oppressive systems. The book, which includes work from 43 contributors across 16 countries, answers how to make design socially beneficial, looking at graphic, interior, exhibition, AI, product, disability, and design education, demanding an examination of the ways designed objects and systems reinforce or undermine oppression. The book is divided into six thematic chapters: power, knowledge, care, plurality, liberation, and community. Joana Varon writes on “envisioning alternative transfeminist futures”; there’s a case study on feminist technology for housing justice; Attia Taylor writes on “health and healing in marginalized communities”; and Maya Ober and Nina Paim discuss the futures of feminist design. The book also proposes doing design in new ways, in direct opposition to the oppressive forces at play. As Place writes, “feminist design is not just a thing you do; it’s how you do every thing.”

A children’s tale by the booksellers at I AM Books

Nicola Orichuia, founder of Boston’s I AM Books, knew well the books written for children set in Boston, and he noticed none of them were centered in the North End, so he went about writing one himself. “Don’t Worry” follows Nina and her pet turtle Concetta (Connie for short) as they adventure around the city seeking out ingredients for a birthday cake. Not everything goes exactly as it should, and Nina and Connie are helped by a number of friends and neighbors along the way. The book is illustrated by Carla Dipasquale, who’s been a bookseller at I AM Books since the store reopened in 2021, and her lively drawings capture a spirited sense of character in the case of Nina, as well as the people she encounters along the way. Orichuia wanted a way to give back to the neighborhood. It’s “a story born from a little bookstore in Boston and inspired by the community around it.” They’ve launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the project and get the book published, with a variety of rewards for donors. For more information on “Don’t Worry,” visit iambooksboston.com

Salem Literary Festival opens this week

The Salem Literary Festival opens its 14th annual series of readings, discussions, workshops, and performances this week, both in-person and virtually. Paul Tremblay and Grady Hendrix open the fest on Tuesday in a virtual talk. Angie Cruz discusses her “How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water” as part of the One Book, One Salem event on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, Julia Glass, Adam White, and Meg Mitchell Moore discuss Maine, with a screening of “The Perfect Storm.” Friday brings “Familiar Tales Retold” with Jenna Blum, Laurie Lico Albanese, and GennaRose Nethercott. Saturday offers a full day of panels and workshops: Laura Zigman and Adrienne Brodeur will discuss their work; Jennifer Martelli, Linda Dini Jenkins, Elisa M. Speranza, and Christine Palamidessi will explore “Italian Heritage as a Creative Touchstone”; and there will be panels on Romance and Tropes and Thrills and Chills in YA; “Secrets of Suspense”; and New England authors on “Food, Hunger, and Family.” Saturday also holds the Children’s Lit Fest with a number of kid book authors and illustrators, as well as crafts and snacks. Sunday’s online-only events include discussions of fantastical fiction and authors who narrate, with an in-person “Enduring Hawthorne” event taking place at the House of Seven Gables. For a complete schedule and more information, visit salemlitfest.org.

Coming out

“My Work” by Olga Ravn, translated from the Swedish by Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell (New Directions)

“Do You Remember Being Born?” by Sean Michaels (Astra House)

“Razzle Dazzle: New and Selected Poems 2002-2022″ by Major Jackson (Norton)





Pick of the week

Alyssa Raymond of Copper Dog Books in Beverly recommends “Wandering Souls” by Cecile Pin (Henry Holt): “A haunting meditation on family, grief, migration, trauma, and survival, ‘Wandering Souls’ is a gorgeous tribute to Vietnamese refugees and the healing power of storytelling. Poetic, harrowing, and hopeful.”