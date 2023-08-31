Happy Allston Christmas to all, and to all a good find

It’s that magical time of year: When castaway couches crowd entire sidewalks, discarded mattresses loll on the asphalt, and well-worn desks and dressers sit abandoned on the porches of three-deckers.

Named for the student-heavy enclave, Allston Christmas is the frenzied few days before and after the Sept. 1 lease turnover sends students and 20-somethings out of their apartments — and much of their junk to the curb for passersby to claim.

It’s a tradition of questionable hygiene, but one that is beloved by the city’s thrifty youngsters. It’s spawned TikTok haul videos, an Urban Dictionary entry, and even a “Christmas in September”-themed evening at the Silhouette, an Allston cocktail lounge.

From left to right: Boston University students Jon Lee, Esme Byrd, and Melissa Taylor rummage through items thrown out on Gardner Street on Aug. 31. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

And this year, there is no shortage of revelers: RentHop, a rental website that puts out an annual report on Boston’s move-in day mayhem, found 1,113 moving truck parking permiin Boston are set to expire on Sept. 1. (Expiration dates “generally coincide with the actual moving dates,” according to the website.) This number doesn’t capture Cambridge or Somerville neighborhoods — or those who attempt to move using mom’s minivan.

Despite its name, Allston Christmas is celebrated citywide. But in its namesake neighborhood on Thursday, the informal holiday was once again in full swing, with all ye faithful out and about hunting for buried treasure.

“I’ve always been told, ‘Don’t buy a thing yourself, you can find it all on the street,’” said Elizabeth Votta, 23, who was searching through the loot on Ashford Street Thursday afternoon. She hadn’t yet found anything worth scooping up, and wondered if coming out later in the day would yield better results — and fewer Hefty bags.

A passerby looks over piles of stuff left on the curb at Gardner Street on Aug. 31. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“Right now it’s mostly actual garbage,” she said with a laugh.

Gene Eng, a Boston University sophomore, had better luck. He snagged some mouse traps, cat toys, and Christmas lights. He was considering a vacuum cleaner on Gardner Street, but decided against it since he couldn’t check whether it worked.

To be sure, Allston Christmas isn’t all Yuletide cheer. It’s smelly, buggy, and much of the bric-a-brac is unsalvageable — shattered ceramic dishware, a beer pong table with a broken leg, and bags of mini marshmallows of questionable provenance. Conor Newman, the city’s deputy director of neighborhood services, also warned against claiming items with fabric — mattresses, couches — lest you christen your new apartment with bed bugs.

But for those who have time to search through the detritus, a hidden gem may await you: A pair of 9.5-size turquoise high heels. A paint-by-numbers kit still rolled up in its packaging. A pink velvet swivel chair. Back on Ashford Street, there was even a mini Christmas tree — a testament to the day’s holiday spirit.

A well-worn pair of high heels shoes sits with the trash on Ashford Street on Aug. 31. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Gustavo Pereira, who was moving out of his apartment on Long Avenue, left a boombox and a cardboard box filled with CDs and a sleeve of cassette tapes on the sidewalk. He lived in the apartment for only one year, “but these belongings have been with me for over 35 years,” he said. He made the cassette tapes himself; the labels on the spine bear his handwriting. He didn’t feel right about just throwing them in the garbage.

“They have meanings, personal meanings,” he said.

Ally Roloff, a Brookline resident, found a wicker midcentury modern-style chair in Brookline and hauled it back to her boyfriend’s Allston apartment. She wanted to keep it for herself, but she is about to move back in with her parents and doesn’t want to accumulate more stuff.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I’ve been looking at these [type of] chairs on Pinterest for so long,” said Roloff, who also snagged a fur coat and a pair of sunglasses. “I thought it was too cool to not pick up, so I brought it over here in hopes that somebody else might give it a better home and a better life than I could.”

Two students relax amidst a collection of their and their roommates' belongings as they move out of their apartment on Ashford Street on Aug. 31. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.