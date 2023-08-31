Federal appeals court upholds dismissal of Tufts professor’s suit

A federal appeals court this week ruled against a former Tufts University dental school professor who said she was denied a promotion due to retaliation and gender discrimination after reporting she’d been sexually harassed by a fellow professor. The ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit affirms a lower court’s decision to dismiss the claims in the 2021 lawsuit. “We are gratified that the First Circuit recognized that [Tufts University School of Dental Medicine] acted appropriately and according to our high standards and that this matter is concluded in our favor,” a Tufts spokesperson said in a statement. The former Tufts professor, Melissa Ing, has been speaking out about her case to help other women in her situation, she said, noting that she is working on legislation to abolish confidentiality agreements after she was ordered not to discuss evidence. “Sexual misconduct and retaliation thrive in secrecy,” she said in an email. “I tried so hard to just at least get to trial so that I have the opportunity to speak up and speak out. The dismissal squashes hope to expose what happened.” — KATIE JOHNSTON

Financial district office building sold for a profit

An office building in downtown Boston has sold for a profit in what the property’s brokers say is the first office transaction since January 2022. Miami-based Azora Exan Capital has acquired 7 Post Office Square for $41 million, broker JLL said. The seven-story office at the corner of Franklin and Congress streets fronts Post Office Square and is anchored by Fidelity Investments, which operates a ground-floor branch there. The property’s “prime location, architecture, and visibility … validates investor appetite for differentiated assets in the right location,” said JLL’s Chris Angelone in a statement. Nuveen Real Estate, the investment manager of financial services giant TIAA, last acquired the property — which also uses the address 70 Federal St. — in late 2016 for $38 million. “7 Post Office Square is the perfect example of the opportunity that we see to buy trophy office buildings in prime locations,” said Ignacio Gil-Casares, managing partner of Azora Exan, in a statement. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

Starry is back, with a new leader

Starry, the Boston-based wireless broadband provider, is emerging from bankruptcy with a new leader who has a more sober view on growth and a rediscovered bias toward reaching profitability. The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in February and has restructured as a closely held venture, according to a statement Thursday. The board will include cofounders Alex Moulle-Berteaux and Chet Kanojia. Ditching earlier hypergrowth aspirations that ran aground when the capital markets dried up, Starry chief executive Moulle-Berteaux said he has a fully funded moderate-growth business plan that will get the company to break even in two years or less. Moulle-Berteaux was previously the company’s chief operating officer. Wireless broadband connections start at $50 a month at Starry, which is cheaper than cable and landline internet services. The company provides service in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, Denver, and Washington. Currently it has fewer than 100,000 broadband subscribers, Moulle-Berteaux said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Trader Joe’s recalls black bean tamales

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of a brand of black bean tamales, the sixth item that the popular grocery chain has recalled since July. The company said last week that it had recalled packages of Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because they might contain undeclared milk. The affected tamales were filled with white cheese and hatch green chiles instead of black beans, the FDA said. Trader Joe’s said that no illnesses had been reported in connection with the latest recall and that all potentially affected products had been removed from sale. Customers have been warned in recent weeks that other products might have been contaminated with rocks, insects, and metal. — NEW YORK TIMES

X to offer video and audio calls

Users of X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, will be able to make video and audio calls through the platform without having to share their phone number, owner Elon Musk said in a post Thursday, in the latest expansion of services as he seeks to create an “everything app.” Musk wants X to become more like WeChat, a messaging service turned super-app that offers everything from social media and video games to fintech. X chief executive Linda Yaccarino has said X will include features such as payments and banking. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

JCPenney to spend more than $1b to revive brand

JCPenney said Thursday it plans to spend more than $1 billion by the end of 2025 in a bid to revive the storied but troubled 121-year-old department store chain. The money is going toward remodeling JCPenney stores, upgrading its online shopping site and app, and making its supply network more efficient so that online orders are delivered more quickly. JCPenney’s chief executive Marc Rosen, who took the company’s helm in November 2021 and has served as an executive at Levi Strauss and Walmart, is renewing the chain’s focus on its core middle-income shoppers with affordable fashion and housewares. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

US no longer the king of corn

For more than half a century, US farmers dominated the international market for corn, shipping more of the critical crop than any other country to feed the world’s livestock, fill its stockpiles, and manufacture its processed foods. No more. In the agricultural year ending Aug. 31, the United States handed the corn-exporting crown to Brazil. In the 2023 harvest year, the United States will account for about 23 percent of global corn exports, well below Brazil’s nearly 32 percent, US Department of Agriculture data show. Losing its lead in corn exports may feel familiar to American farmers, who in the last decade have also relinquished the top spot in both soybean and wheat exports. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Rates fall for the first time in weeks

The average long-term US mortgage rate slipped after climbing for five consecutive weeks to a more than 20-year high, a modest relief for would-be homebuyers challenged by rising home prices and a thin inventory of homes on the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 7.18 percent from 7.23 percent last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.66 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kia recalling cars over faulty trunk latches

Kia is recalling 319,436 cars to fix a trunk latch that can crack, preventing it from being opened from the inside, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced. The models that the recall covers include the 2016-2017 Rio, the 2016-2018 Optima, and the 2017 and 2018 Optima Hybrid and Optima Plug-in hybrid vehicles. According to a recall notice posted Wednesday by NHTSA, the base of the cars’ trunk latch can crack, preventing the opening of the trunk from the inside. Federal auto safety regulations require that trunks can be opened from the inside. — WASHINGTON POST