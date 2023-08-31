Sage Therapeutics to lay off about 40 percent of its workforce

Sage’s chief executive, Barry Greene, said the company needed to “allocate resources strategically” following the Aug. 4 decision to approve Zurzuvae as the first pill specifically designed to treat postpartum depression. Regulators said Sage and its business partner, Biogen, didn’t provide substantial evidence that the medicine would be effective treating the much more common form of depression.

Sage Therapeutics said on Thursday that it plans to lay off about 40 percent of its workforce, roughly 275 employees, and shake up its leadership team following a decision by federal regulators to approve the Cambridge biotech’s new drug for postpartum depression but not for major depressive disorder, a far bigger market.

“Our goal is to think big, start small and scale fast as we look to launch Zurzuvae and help women suffering with [postpartum depression],” Greene said in a statement Thursday. “Part of our efforts to become a leaner and stronger company means having to reorganize our workforce.”

Sage didn’t specify how many employees would be laid off. The firm had 689 employees as of Feb. 8, according to SEC filings, so 40 percent would be about 275.

Sage also said Al Robichaud, its chief scientific officer since its founding in 2011, will step down from his post but will stay onboard as a scientific consultant. He will be succeeded by Mike Quirk, the senior vice president of discovery research.

Sage’s chief development officer, Jim Doherty, and its senior vice president of medical affairs, Mark Pollack, will leave Sage “to pursue new opportunities,” the firm announced. Laura Gault, chief medical officer, will assume Doherty’s responsibilities. Chris Benecchi, the chief business officer, will take over Pollack’s duties.

The layoffs did not come as a surprise. Three days after the split decision by the Food and Drug Administration, Sage and Biogen postponed setting a price for their newly approved pill as they weighed the financial implications of the agency’s rejection of it for major depression.

Shares of Sage lost more than half their value that day on the Nasdaq exchange, and Sage signaled that it might have to lay off workers.

Postpartum depression affects about 500,000 women a year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although it is frequently underdiagnosed and untreated. For comparison’s sake, an estimated 21 million people age 18 or older, or about 8 percent of all adults in the country, had at least one major depressive episode in the prior year, according to a 2021 survey cited by the National Institute of Mental Health.

The approval for postpartum depression buoyed women who had experienced the disorder and clinicians who treat them.

Zurzuvae works differently from older antidepressants that are sometimes prescribed off label for postpartum depression. Those can take up to 12 weeks to provide full benefits, while Zurzuvae is taken once a day for 14 days and acts quickly. Some recipients of the pill in clinical trials felt better after only two of the 14 doses, according to researchers.

But the rejection of the drug for major depression came as a huge setback for Sage. Analysts had predicted Zurzuvae’s approval for both conditions would likely make it a blockbuster, generating sales of at least $1 billion a year.

“We are devastated for patients and deeply disappointed with the FDA’s position,” Greene in a call with analysts three days after the mixed ruling.

Analysts said at the time that Biogen, a far bigger company, was better positioned to absorb the split decision because it has a more robust pipeline. Biogen co-developed a drug for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, Leqembi, that recently won full FDA approval and costs $26,500 a year per patient.

Biogen had already announced in late July that it would cut about 1,000 jobs, roughly 11 percent of its global workforce, as part of a plan to lower costs.

Sage says it will refine its pipeline to focus on two drugs that are viewed as potential treatments for disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.













Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.