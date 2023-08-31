Software firm Pegasystems trims jobs for second time this year

Sales and marketing software firm Pegasystems on Thursday said it was cutting 4 percent of its workforce, or about 240 jobs. The cuts follows a similar-sized layoff at the Cambridge company in January.
Pega’s customer relationship management software got a sales boost early in the COVID pandemic, which has since tailed off. In the first half of this year, sales declined by 4 percent to $651 million. But cost-cutting efforts helped the company’s adjusted net income increase 9 percent to $20 million.
Chief executive Alan Trefler said in an email to employees that the cuts were due to a consolidation of roles in the sales and customer support areas. “Some client-facing roles will evolve, be realigned, or be eliminated,” Trefler wrote.
The company is also working to integrate artificial intelligence features into more of its software and convince more customers to use cloud-based versions of its apps, he said.
Shares of Pegasystems declined 2 percent in midday trading after the layoff announcement. The stock has gained 44 percent so far this year.
The company had 6,145 employees at the end of January, after the prior round of cuts was announced, about the same as a year earlier.
