Software firm Pegasystems trims jobs for second time this year

Sales and marketing software firm Pegasystems on Thursday said it was cutting 4 percent of its workforce, or about 240 jobs. The cuts follows a similar-sized layoff at the Cambridge company in January.

Pega’s customer relationship management software got a sales boost early in the COVID pandemic, which has since tailed off. In the first half of this year, sales declined by 4 percent to $651 million. But cost-cutting efforts helped the company’s adjusted net income increase 9 percent to $20 million.

Chief executive Alan Trefler said in an email to employees that the cuts were due to a consolidation of roles in the sales and customer support areas. “Some client-facing roles will evolve, be realigned, or be eliminated,” Trefler wrote.