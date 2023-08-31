Blue Ribbon Brasserie prepares for a fall opening; Remnant Brewing replaces Atwood’s Tavern

The restaurant lasted through COVID-19. But, McClelland says, “It’s a young man’s game. I’m not as spry.”

Now, McClelland says that he’s in the “middle of restructuring” the more casual spot and hopes to reopen in some capacity after meeting with his team this week. The restaurant ceased operations last week.

Closings: Frank , the farm-fresh Beverly hybrid restaurant-bakery-market from L’Espalier’s Frank McClelland, faces an uncertain future. McClelland opened Frank (112 Rantoul St.) in 2019, hoping to succeed in a smaller city where guests would enjoy gourmet food at a more accessible price point. L’Espalier , long a bastion of Boston fine dining, closed in 2018.

He’s optimistic that there’s a second act for Frank, somehow, but perhaps in a different incarnation or format.

“This was a good time for us to reexamine things. It’s as simple as that,” he says.

The Don’s BBQ in Watertown, which replaced legendary lunchery Strip-T’s a couple of years ago (93 School St.), is shutting off its smoker. Sebastian “The Don” DeFelice — who began his restaurant career after a corporate layoff left him hungry for more, and whose fans call him the “Godfather of Brisket”— announced the closure in an email to customers.

“Balancing the demands of the restaurant business with spending quality time with my loved ones has been a challenge, and I believe that now is the time to make a change. While it’s a bittersweet decision, I am eager to be fully present in the lives of those I hold dear,” he wrote.

Coming soon: It looks like a fall opening for long-awaited saloon-slash-oyster bar Blue Ribbon Brasserie, inside the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square (528 Commonwealth Ave.). The first Blue Ribbon opened in SoHo in 1992, and now the family of restaurants have a national presence. Settle into a red-velvet booth with steaks, paella, bone marrow and oxtail marmalade, and shellfish platters.

Barbecue maven Andy Husbands tells me that he’ll open a new Smoke Shop in Woburn, replacing Applebee’s (2 Elm St.). Expect the Smoke Shop standards — hot wings, brisket, a burnt ends sandwich, and hopefully lots of whiskey — plus a kids’ menu and a heavy takeout presence. He hopes to open in early to mid-2024.

Openings: Bow Market’s Remnant Brewing opens a new location in Cambridge (877 Cambridge St.) on Friday, Sept. 1, replacing the well-worn Atwood’s Tavern, which closed at the end of March, much to fans’ dismay. Unlike the Somerville location, this space has a full kitchen, so expect pastries by day and a dinner menu by night. Visit daily from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

