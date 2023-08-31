King Richard’s Faire, Italian heritage tours, and a spacious travel bag

Ready for a day of jousting knights on horseback, wandering minstrels, spit-roasted turkey legs, and other merriment? Get thee to King Richard’s Faire on weekends and Monday holidays — now through Oct. 22 — for the largest Renaissance festival in New England. Visitors to the 80-acre wooded site in Carver can expect nonstop entertainment on eight stages, showcasing hundreds of performers such as magicians, fire eaters, aerialists, acrobatic canines, dancers, and musicians. Spy on fairies frolicking in the woods, cheer on bawdy beggars battling in a mud pit, and be enthralled by larger-than-life-size puppets.

Talented artisans from around the globe will offer handspun pottery, blacksmith and forged weaponry, jewelry, and face painting. In addition, check out colorful period clothing, leather, armor, moccasins, scented oils, perfumes, henna tattoos, and psychic readings. Hungry? In addition to gnawing on giant hunks of meat, enjoy a range of treats (including vegetarian and gluten-free items) such as shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, pizza, mac and cheese, salads, sweets, and more. A range of adult and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. New this year: The Rowdy Bardlings band (Celtic rock and shanties) splits the season with Pict’s Pipers, and comedian Jim Mackenzie splits the season with acrobat and juggler Jamey Mossengren, the Unicycling Unicorn. As every year, an original musical in two acts blends entertaining Renaissance-themed parodies of pop favorites and Broadway show tunes. September/October adult general admission $39-$43; ages 4-11 $20-$24; under 3 free. Parking is free. www.kingrichardsfaire.net

My Bella Vita Travel, a company specializing in heritage and lifestyle itineraries with a focus on Calabria, celebrates Italian American Heritage Month in October. Franco Mura

DISCOVER YOUR ITALIAN HERITAGE TOURS

If you’re one of the many Americans — including such famous names as Tony Bennett and Stanley Tucci — who can trace their ancestry to Calabria, you may want to check out My Bella Vita Travel, a company specializing in heritage and lifestyle itineraries with a focus on this Southern Italian region. To celebrate Italian American Heritage Month in October, the company is offering 15 percent off the per-person cost for Globe readers who book one of their Small Group or Private Heritage Tours. For example, a tour that starts at $4,400 per person will be reduced by a $660 savings per traveler. The catch? Tours in 2024 must be booked during the month of October 2023. Heritage tours dig into family history and meaningful locations with a My Bella Vita Travel heritage specialist who conducts family research on the ground and then escorts visitors to their ancestral town during which they may visit city hall, see record books, and explore the neighborhoods, streets, homes, churches, and/or cemeteries from their family’s past.

Of course, the tour is open to those without Italian heritage who are curious to know more about Calabria and Southern Italy. Often described as the “toe” of the boot-shaped peninsula, the region features sunny beaches on both the Ionian Sea and the Tyrrhenian Sea, as well as medieval villages, rugged hiking trails, and sweeping vistas. Some tours also may include visits to vineyards/cantinas, lunches and dinners of classic Calabrian cuisine, ceramics, and gelato demonstrations. Tours that combine Calabria, Sicily, and Malta will also be available in 2024. To sign up, simply fill out the inquiry form for the Small Group Tour or Private Heritage Tour and state you are a Boston Globe reader; use booking code BG15. +01-409-444-8755, mybellavita.com

The Conmigo ULTI Messenger Bag is built with a spot for everything — with 12 customizable pockets and sleeves that can hold all your travel accessories. Conmigo

ULTI-MATE TRAVEL BAG

This one spacious travel bag could soon replace your old canvas carry-on or backpack on both leisure and business trips. The Conmigo ULTI Messenger Bag is built with a spot for everything — with 12 customizable pockets and sleeves that can hold all your travel accessories, and keep them at your fingertips. Can be used as a cross-body messenger bag or classic briefcase. Includes a built-in cellphone compartment on the shoulder strap, TSA-approved detachable and padded electronics sleeve for a 13-inch device, main padded compartment to hold a 17-inch device, removable seat cushion (good for extended layovers), key ring, and heavy-duty zippers. Easily fits under your airline seat. Lightweight (3.7 pounds), the bag is made with a water-resistant ballistic nylon exterior shell. Available in blue or black. This wholly woman-owned company donates a portion of every sale to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation. $98. Free shipping. conmigobags.com

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.