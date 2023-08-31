Seeing the show? Here are a few more artsy spots to add to your itinerary

Come for the fall foliage, stay for the art. Here are a few more places to immerse yourself in art in Manchester and Bennington, Vt.

Ellenbogen Gallery, 4620 Main St., Manchester; 802-768-8498; www.ellenbogengallery.art . Owners Carolina and Michael Ellenbogen exhibit their paintings and photography here, along with sculptures by selected artists. Also shop for gourmet provisions including artisan chocolate and craft bitters.

Epoch Artisans Gallery, 4826 Main St., Manchester Center; 802-768-9711; www.epochvermont.com . This cooperative gallery features the work of its members plus selected guest artists and artisans. Categories cover the gamut from paintings and wildlife sculpture to stained glass, jewelry, quilts, and wearable art — a wonderland of hand-made gorgeousness.

Helmholz Fine Art, 442 Depot St., Manchester Center; 802-855-1678; www.helmholzfineart.com . The outdoor pieces will draw you into this exuberant zone of large-scale contemporary art.

Tilting at Windmills, 24 Highland Ave., Manchester Center; 802-362-3022; www.tilting.com . A serious art collector’s haven, this gallery focuses on work by important national, regional, and international artists.

Fiddlehead at Four Corners, 338 Main St., Bennington; 802-447-1000; www.facebook.com/fiddlehead4corners . Set in an old bank building with original architectural details, this contemporary craft and fine art gallery is a must-see, with a whimsical perspective.

Vine & Branches Gallery, 441 Main St., Bennington; 802-491-9405; www.facebook.com/TheVineBranchesGallery . Everything here is made in the Northeast, and it is all handcrafted and one-of-a-kind, from woodwork to jewelry to children’s clothing.