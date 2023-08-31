Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour movie to theaters, and fans are already snapping up tickets

If you’ve tried and failed to get Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, the singer’s about to soften the blow.

Swift announced Thursday morning that she’s bringing the concert experience to the big screen this fall. “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” is set to arrive in AMC theaters on Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets are already on sale at AMCtheatres.com — but yes, you’ll have to wait in a queue there, too (though at this writing, the wait is less than 10 minutes).

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk),” the singer wrote in an Instagram post.