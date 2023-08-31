Bear hunting season in N.H. starts Sept. 1. Here’s what you need to know

Hunters in New Hampshire are allowed to bait bears from Sept. 1 through Sept. 28. This involves using food like molasses or donuts to attract bears.

The general bear hunting season is open through Nov. 7 (or Nov. 30, depending on where you are hunting).

CONCORD, N.H. — Tomorrow, Sept. 1, is the first day of the fall hunting season in New Hampshire. Bear and gray squirrel seasons will both open, as will a statewide Canada goose hunt that runs until Sept. 25.

And hunters can use dogs to hunt bears from Sept. 18 through Nov. 7. Both bear baiting and hunting bears with dogs have been criticized as inhumane and unsporting, although both are allowed in New Hampshire.

Bear baiting aside, it’s actually illegal to intentionally feed bears. When bears get used to eating human food, they start seeking it out, which can cause problems. Sometimes they have to be killed as a result. Fish and Game recommends taking down bird feeders between April and December to avoid inadvertently attracting bears.

Right now, there are around 6,300 bears in the state, according to Dan Bailey, a biologist at Fish and Game. That’s down from last year, when there were around 6,800 bears. Bailey said the state was expecting this decrease after a few tough food years and bear hunting.

“On tough food years for bears, they need to travel farther for food,” Bailey said. That makes them more susceptible to harvest.

In the northern part of the state, the state Fish and Game Department estimates there are around .64 bears per square mile -- a population they want to keep stable. The White Mountain region has the highest population density, at 1.43 bears per square mile, which Fish and Game hopes to decrease to 0.8.

The bear population is the lowest in the southeastern part of the state at 0.17 bears per square mile, but to meet its management goal, Fish and Game would like to see the number decrease to just 0.05 bears per square mile because the area is more densely populated with humans.

The statewide average across these different regions is .7 bears per square mile, which the state is hoping to decrease to 0.52.

During the 2021 season, 892 bears were harvested, down from the 2020 total of 1,1833, according to the latest data available from Fish and Game. In 2022, Bailey said the harvest was 1,126 bears.

State officials recommend wearing orange to be highly visible to other hunters and stay safe during hunting season. And hunters are required to complete a hunter education course before they can receive a hunting license. Those courses cover firearm safety and outdoor skills like using a map and a compass.

New Hampshire Fish and Game launched a new website – wildlife.nh.gov – on Aug. 29. They made improvements, so it should now work well on mobile devices. Think of it as another tool, full of information to help you stay safe in the outdoors in New Hampshire.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.