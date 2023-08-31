Boston officials urge cooperation as thousands of students return to the city

At a briefing Thursday, officials from several city departments welcomed students and detailed move-in preparations around Boston.

Seventy percent of leases in Boston begin on Sept. 1, and thousands of residents move in and out of apartments around the city within 24 hours. Cars and moving trucks pack the streets, curbside trash overflows with couches, mattresses, and other abandoned household items, and sidewalks are thick with moving bins.

August is slipping away, and in Boston, that means it’s time for leases to turn over and college students to return.

The citywide transition has been streamlined in recent years because of collaboration among institutions, said Sean Lydon, commissioner of the Inspectional Services Department, “but we ask people to keep in mind their cooperation.”

Nick Gove, Boston’s deputy chief of transportation, urged people to be mindful of where they park during move-in and not to block intersections.

“The city has issued over 2,400 moving permits this month,” Gove said. “We ask residents to be mindful of parking regulations, both permanent and temporary, we need to keep spaces clear for emergency vehicles, and sidewalks clear for pedestrians.”

Lydon said Inspectional Services will be available for students who are moving into the city during the weekend.

“Students have the right to living conditions that meet certain standards,” he said.

Logan Chandler, 18, and his mom Anastasia Chandler get help unpacking during the first day of move-in at Northeastern University. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Patrick Ellis, Boston fire captain, said students and people who are new to the city should create safety plans in advance in case of a fire in their apartment.

“You need to have a plan of action now, not when the fire emergency happens,” Ellis said. “Talk with your roommates, and then make a second plan because your primary plan might be blocked by fire or smoke.”

Ellis also addressed how electric bikes and scooters, which are popular among students, are fire hazards.

“Don’t leave e-bikes and scooters charging overnight,” Ellis said. “They are powered by lithium batteries and lithium batteries [that] are like little bombs and they overheat easily.”

Students moving out of apartments have traditionally left unwanted furniture on sidewalks for others to take, a city tradition known as “Allston Christmas.”

Mike Brohel of the Department of Public Works said trash pickup has already begun. On Saturday, the DPW picked up 38 tons of trash around the city, including more than 1,700 mattresses, he said.

Lydon said that people should not shopping for furniture on the sidewalks because it is can be tough to know what’s safe. Mattresses may have bed bugs, and electrical appliances may not be in good working order.

“There’s a reason it’s out in the trash,” Lydon said. “Leave it there, I wouldn’t assume anything is safe.”

If students or new residents of Boston have a question about move-in procedures, officials urged people to call Boston’s non-emergency line, 311, use the BOS:311 app, or contact Spark Boston which can be found on the city’s website, for help.









Maggie Scales