Boy, 2, killed in apparent accident in Cohasset

Following an incident at Hajj Auto Care at 12:15 p.m., the grandfather took the child to the police station around the corner, arriving at 12:40 p.m., Quigley told reporters.

The child, whose identity police did not release in the hours following his death, was the grandson of one of the owners of the shop, town police Chief William Quigley said.

COHASSET — A 2-year-old boy died after what police say they believe was a tragic accident at an autobody shop in Cohasset.

“Every effort was made to do the best for the child,” he said.

The boy was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Quigley said another ambulance responded to the body shop to tend to a worker who’d witnessed the tragedy and was upset.

Quigley said his detectives and the Norfolk district attorney’s office continue to investigate. Shortly after 4 p.m., he said investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were on their way to the South Shore town to investigate.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said what happened appears to have involved heavy machinery behind the shop, and, while the investigation continues, the office does not have reason to believe the death was suspicious.

Of the family, which is from nearby Hull, the chief said, “It’s clearly a difficult time for them and they should be in everybody’s prayers.”

