A Burrillville native just landed one of the country’s biggest higher education jobs

Ohio State’s board of trustees appointed Carter the school’s 17th president last week. He’ll remain in his current role leading the University of Nebraska until the end of the year, and he’ll begin the new gig Jan. 1, the same day of the college football playoff semifinals.

Walter E. “Ted” Carter, who was the first Burrillville High School graduate to attend the US Naval Academy and later rose to superintendent of that institution, has been named president of The Ohio State University, one of the top public colleges in the US.

Carter, a member of the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame, is a retired vice admiral who flew 125 combat missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bosnia, and Kosovo, and holds the national record for most carrier-arrested landings. He is also a former president of the US Naval War College in Newport.

And it all started in Burrillville.

In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch, Carter said that his mom was a Brown University graduate and his English teacher for three of his four years at Burrillville High School. His father worked at the State House as a “nonpolitical appointee.”

He played soccer, basketball, and ran track at Burrillville High, but played four years of hockey at the Naval Academy, according to his bio from the Heritage Hall of Fame.

One interesting tidbit from his four-year tenure leading the University of Nebraska: He helped implement the state’s Promise program, which covers undergraduate tuition for all in-state students with family incomes below $65,000 a year.

