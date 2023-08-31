Bourne Bridge lane closures to begin in September for structural repairs, maintenance

The four-lane Bourne Bridge over the Cape Cod Canal will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Sept. 18 for maintenance work, officials said.

Structural repairs to the road and bridge will last until late November, the US Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement. Drivers should expect delays during peak travel times.

“This maintenance work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Bourne Bridge, a vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod, the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts,” officials said.