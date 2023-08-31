Bourne Bridge lane closures to begin in September for structural repairs, maintenance

The four-lane Bourne Bridge over the Cape Cod Canal will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Sept. 18 for maintenance work, officials said.
Structural repairs to the road and bridge will last until late November, the US Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement. Drivers should expect delays during peak travel times.
“This maintenance work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Bourne Bridge, a vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod, the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts,” officials said.
The project includes repairs to concrete and pavement, deteriorated steel supports, and concrete abutment structures, officials said. The Sagamore Bridge underwent similar repairs in March, officials said.
The Bourne Bridge, which has two lanes in each direction, is one of two bridges to Cape Cod and both opened to traffic in 1935. In 2020, the Army Corps recommended that both be replaced.
That could cost $4.5 billion and take an estimated eight years per bridge, with construction on the Sagamore Bridge beginning in 2028, state officials have said.
Governor Maura Healey said the state is seeking federal funds to replace the bridges and that construction will occur in phases.
