Driver allegedly hit and dragged motorcyclist with her car, Medford police say

A 24-year-old woman from Everett was arrested and charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of person injury, police said in a statement.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Medford Police Public Information Officer Jessica Walsh said.

A driver allegedly hit and dragged a motorcyclist with her car after he made “a gesture to show disapproval” of her driving on Thursday morning, Medford police said.

The motorcyclist told police that a woman was following him closely in her car for about a mile, police said.

Then, the car passed the motorcyclist on the left side and crossed the road’s double line, the statement said.

In response, the motorcyclist reported that he made a gesture to show disapproval. Subsequently, the car swerved into the motorcyclist, which caused him and the bike to fall, police said.

With the motorcyclist still on the bike, the car pushed and dragged him about 15 feet up and onto the sidewalk, the statement said.

At around 8:30 a.m., the Medford Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a hit-and-run crash involving a car and a motorcyclist near Brooks Elementary School on High Street, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was up and being treated by the Medford Fire Department and Armstrong ambulance officials, Walsh said.

The motorcyclist was complaining of shoulder pain, Walsh said.

Officers tracked down the driver using the motorcyclist’s description and her license plate number, captured in a photo from a witness, police said.





