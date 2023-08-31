Coyote that attacked two people in Fall River has tested positive for rabies

Fall River police warned anyone who may have come in direct contact with the coyote to contact the state Department of Public Health . Those who were in the vicinity of the animal but did not touch it are not at risk.

A coyote that bit a woman on both legs and her arm and then attacked a golf course groundskeeper in Fall River this week has tested positive for rabies, officials said.

Though coyotes seem to be more visible doesn’t mean their numbers are increasing or that encounters are on the rise, according to Dave Wattles, a black bear and furbearer biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

“The coyotes were always there, they are just now being captured on cameras when people were previously sleeping or just otherwise unaware that they were there,” Wattles said. “The increase in remote working has also increased the sightings of coyotes around people’s homes.”

The coyote in Fall River was tested for rabies after police fatally shot the animal following the two attacks Monday morning, according to Detective Sergeant Moses Pereira.

The first attack occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. when the coyote attacked a 54-year-old woman who was walking her dog by the South Winds Apartments where she lives, said Pereira. The woman attempted to scare off the animal when she first saw it, just as wildlife experts recommend, but the creature was undeterred.

“She was walking her dog when she saw the coyote approaching,” Pereira said in an email. “She picked her dog up and began making as much noise as possible to scare the animal away. Unfortunately, that didn’t work and the coyote attacked both of her legs and her left arm.”

The woman was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries, he said.

A short time later, police received a report of a coyote encounter at a nearby golf course, Pereira said.

Pereira said a groundskeeper was working at the Fall River Country Club, which is adjacent to the apartment complex, when the animal tried to attack him.

“He was able to ward the coyote off,” Pereira said.

Eastern coyotes first appeared in Massachusetts in the 1950s, and since then, they’ve established themselves in areas all over the state, with the exception of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, according to MassWildlife officials. Because coyotes are territorial and actively prevent other coyotes from encroaching on their turf, the populations generally remain stable, Wattles said.

They are very adaptable animals, making themselves at home even in urban areas where food is plentiful. Over time, coyotes get used to humans in their environment and their behavior can become increasingly audacious.

Officials say people should never deliberately feed coyotes. In fact, they recommend removing all potential food sources around homes and businesses, including bird feeders, pet food, garbage, compost piles, and fallen fruit from trees.

“Coyotes that have become dependent on human-associated food can become habituated and exhibit bold behavior toward people,” according to MassWildlife’s website, which provides several tips on how to deal with coyotes.

Officials say it’s important for people to protect their pets since coyotes will view them as either competitors or prey. They also recommend that people “haze” coyotes — by yelling and waving your arms, making noise like banging pots and pans, and chasing the animals away.

“Help keep coyotes wild by scaring or threatening coyotes in your yard with loud noises, bright lights, or water sprayed from a hose,” MassWildlife’s website states.

Rabies is a fatal — but preventable — viral disease that is typically spread to people and animals if they are bitten by an infected animal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also possible for the rabies virus to be transmitted through scratches, abrasions, or open wounds that are “exposed to saliva or other potentially infectious material from a rabid animal,” the CDC says.

Rabid animals are identified routinely in Massachusetts, according to Ann Scales, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health.

“The numbers usually range between 100-150 annually, although there were only 86 positive animals in 2022,” Scales said. “In Massachusetts, the animals most commonly found to be rabid are raccoons, skunks, bats, foxed and woodchucks.”

Fortunately, rabies is not very common in coyotes, according to Wattles.

The attack on the woman in Fall River was only the third incident in Massachusetts “where a confirmed or suspected rabid coyote has bitten someone in the past half dozen years,” he said.

CDC officials say in the United States, more than 90 percent of reported cases of rabies in animals occur in wildlife, and the virus is found most often in raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes. Bats are of particular concern because they’re the leading cause of human rabies deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.

While rabies is “fairly common” in animals in Massachusetts, it is “very rare” for people to get it, according to state public health officials.

“Of the 55,000 people who die of rabies every year around the world, only one or two of those deaths occur in the United States,” according to the rabies fact sheet on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website.

If a person is exposed to the rabies virus, the individual can be given a series of shots to help their body fight it.

“As long as the shots are given before the person starts to get sick, this will prevent them from getting rabies,” the Massachusetts DPH fact sheet states. “If a person does not get the shots and then gets sick with rabies, there is no effective treatment. Rabies is almost always fatal.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.