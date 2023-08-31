Fall River developers accused of spreading asbestos after school demolition indicted, AG Campbell announces

The demolition “polluted the air in the neighborhood with asbestos, exposed workers and residents to asbestos, lead, and dust over a period of seven months, and required the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to pay nearly $2 million to safely remove the asbestos,” the office said in a statement.

Campbell’s office alleges the defendants illegally tore down the former Healy Elementary School on Hicks Street in Fall River in 2018, knowingly releasing asbestos into the air.

Three developers and their companies were indicted by the Bristol County Grand Jury on 104 counts of violating the state’s Clean Air Act following an investigation by the state agency that probes environmental crimes into the demolition of an old elementary school in Fall River, Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office announced Thursday.

According to court records, the defendants, Eric Resendes, Richard Miranda, Sr., and Richard Miranda, Jr., as well as their companies Spindle City Homes, Inc. and Diversified Roofing Systems, Inc., were indicted last week and will be arraigned in Bristol County Superior Court on Sep. 1

The case, which Campbell’s office is prosecuting alongside investigators from the departments of Labor Standards and Environmental Protection, alleges that Resendes hired the Mirandas to demolish the former elementary school “even though neither was a licensed asbestos contractor as required by law.”

The state’s Clean Air Act regulates asbestos, a carcinogen commonly found in older building materials, which is known to scar and damage the lungs. “Symptoms... all can lead to death, and each exposure increases your risk,” according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

The contractors allegedly removed “some, but not all, of the asbestos-containing material” from the school and then proceeded to apply for a demolition permit, including a false report in their application claiming the asbestos was properly removed. When the defendants began demolishing the building in 2018, they were allegedly ordered by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection to stop work, but ignored them.

Resendes and the Mirandas then left uncovered piles of material containing asbestos on the site and nearby sidewalk for six months, Campbell’s office said, and “repeatedly ignored or failed to carry out” instructions from the Department of Environmental Protection to cover up the asbestos and stop improperly removing it from the site.

Instead, authorities said the defendants crushed up the remaining asbestos with lead and lingering debris, and spread the powder all over the demolition site, as well as onto the public sidewalk and nearby residential property.

“As a result, asbestos fibers became airborne,” Campbell’s office said, releasing “clouds of dust” that could be seen throughout the surrounding neighborhood, which includes five schools, one nursing home, and six daycares, as well as roughly 18,000 residents.





Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.