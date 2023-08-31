Former MBTA Transit police officer arrested on federal charge of falsifying report on officer’s assault on man at T stop

Finnerty’s initial court appearance was slated for later Thursday, officials said. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

David S. Finnerty, 47, of Rutland, was taken into custody following his indictment Wednesday in US District Court in Boston on charges of filing a false report, and aiding and abetting a false report, according to Levy’s office and legal filings.

A former MBTA Transit Police sergeant was arrested Thursday on federal charges alleging he falsified an incident report in 2018 regarding an officer’s assault of a man at the Ashmont T stop, according to Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Advertisement

Levy’s office said in a statement that Finnerty was supervising another officer - identified by federal prosecutors as D.B. but in related state court proceedings as Dorston Bartlett - in the predawn hours of July 27, 2018, when Bartlett “physically assaulted” the victim without legal justification.

Finnerty allegedly falsified an arrest report and a separate briefing document related to the encounter between Bartlett and the man, Levy’s office said, by “including false and misleading statements” and omitting relevant information.

“Instances of police misconduct are rare, but they need to be investigated and prosecuted when they do happen, especially when supervisors are involved as alleged here,” Levy said in the statement. “For the good of the community and all the honorable officers and supervisors in the police ranks, misconduct of this nature cannot be tolerated.”

Levy’s words were echoed in the statement by Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston office.

“We believe Sgt. Finnerty not only failed to lead by example, but betrayed the trust placed in him by his fellow officers, and the public,” Cohen said. “Make no mistake, the FBI will do everything we can to help our law enforcement partners bring to justice anyone who violates their oath by trying to cover up civil rights violations, overshadowing the majority of officers who are dedicated, honest, and fully committed to enforcing our laws and building trust within their communities.”

Advertisement

Bartlett pleaded guilty last year in Suffolk Superior Court to state charges related to the assault of the man, Anthony Watson, and was sentenced to probation, court records show.

Finnerty had previously faced related state charges in Suffolk County, but prosecutors dismissed those counts last fall, asserting they couldn’t continue pursuing the case against him after authorities discovered a computer record that reportedly showed Finnerty hadn’t added false information to the report on the assault.

“Prior to the discovery of this evidence, the Commonwealth firmly believed the defendant was the author of numerous false statements made in a police report which appeared to justify a police officer’s misuse of force,” Suffolk prosecutors wrote at the time in a court filing. “This new evidence establishes that, although the defendant did revise some portions of the report, the defendant was not the source of the false and misleading statements that are at issue in this case.”

Watson, who was homeless at the time of the attack, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the T, Finnerty, Bartlett, and another officer in 2021, alleging the defendants lied to absolve Bartlett by claiming Watson was the aggressor during their 2018 encounter.

According to Watson’s civil complaint, Bartlett shook him awake after he’d fallen asleep on a train when it stopped at Ashmont. Bartlett was escorting Watson out when he suddenly pushed him “and held him against a pillar,” the lawsuit alleged.

Advertisement

Bartlett then “raised his metal baton, cocked his arm back, and swung the baton,” hitting Watson on his lower leg, the lawsuit stated. He struck him two more times until Watson stumbled and fell to the ground.

That lawsuit remains pending, records show. Bartlett retired a few months after the attack.

Requests for comment were left with the T and with Transit Police on Thursday morning.

Transit Police officials last fall had blasted the decision by state prosecutors to drop the criminal charges that had been brought against Finnerty in Suffolk County.

“We are disappointed with the decision to nolle prosequi the Commonwealth’s case against Sergeant Finnerty,’’ said Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green at the time. “There is specific language contained therein (nolle prosequi) that we particularly disagree with. Addressing said language at this time and in this forum would not be fruitful.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her @shelleymurph.