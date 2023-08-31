Power could be restored to businesses in Harvard Square Thursday after manhole fires

Power could be restored as early as Thursday afternoon to the eight businesses that were impacted by Wednesday’s manhole fires in Harvard Square, city and power company officials said.

Nearby businesses were running on back up generators after the main power source was shut off, Jeremy Warnick, a spokesperson for the city of Cambridge, said in an email Thursday. They will remain powered by generators until Eversource can safely turn the main power source back on, which could happen as early as Thursday afternoon, he said.

“Our crews will be working through the coming days in Harvard Square making necessary repairs to the damaged underground secondary electric equipment,” according to a statement from Eversource.