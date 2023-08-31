Power could be restored to businesses in Harvard Square Thursday after manhole fires

Power could be restored as early as Thursday afternoon to the eight businesses that were impacted by Wednesday’s manhole fires in Harvard Square, city and power company officials said.
Nearby businesses were running on back up generators after the main power source was shut off, Jeremy Warnick, a spokesperson for the city of Cambridge, said in an email Thursday. They will remain powered by generators until Eversource can safely turn the main power source back on, which could happen as early as Thursday afternoon, he said.
“Our crews will be working through the coming days in Harvard Square making necessary repairs to the damaged underground secondary electric equipment,” according to a statement from Eversource.
Several buildings had high levels of carbon monoxide from the underground burning electrical equipment, city officials said. Firefighters used fans to ventilate the buildings until the air quality returned to normal, a news release from the City of Cambridge said Thursday.
Traffic through Harvard Square on JFK and Brattle streets was diverted Wednesday, but traffic has resumed as usual while Eversource remains on the scene working on repairs, Acting Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas Cahill said in an phone interview Thursday.
Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters arrived at 27 Brattle St., where one manhole was on fire, Cahill said in a video posted to X. Shortly after responders arrived, a second manhole caught fire, and a third followed a few hours later.
Cahill said Thursday it’s to early to determine the cause of the fire, although it’s currently believed to be “related to electrical issues.”
