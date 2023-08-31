Three teens arrested with loaded guns in Roxbury, police say

Officers initially spotted the trio walking with a fourth juvenile and noticed one of the teens pinning his arm against his body, the statement said.

The youths, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were apprehended shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of 38 Crestwood Park, police said in a statement .

Boston police on Wednesday night arrested three teenage boys for allegedly carrying loaded guns on a Roxbury street, officials said.

Police tried to talk to the youths, and one of them attempted to walk away, officials said.

During a pat frisk of another teen, the release said, officers recovered a gun from the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.

“Officers immediately detained the rest of the group, and observed the male walking away, ducking behind a motor vehicle,” the statement said.

Police managed to handcuff that youngster and also recovered a “discarded firearm” behind the car, according to the statement.

“With the assistance of more responding officers, pat frisks were conducted on the remaining two suspects and recovered a loaded firearm from one of their waistbands,” police said.

The fourth juvenile had no weapon and was released.

The three recovered firearms included a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine; a Taurus G2C that had a laser sight with one round in the chamber and fourteen rounds in the magazine; and a Taurus G3, also equipped with a laser sight, one round in the chamber and fourteen more in the magazine, police said.

The three were all arrested on charges of delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, and delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the statement. Police said two of the youths were also hit with charges of delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Police also arrested a pair of teenagers Monday for allegedly carrying loaded guns in Dorchester, officials said.

The juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were arrested around 6:25 p.m. on Topliff Street, police said. The teens weren’t named due to their ages.

Boston has seen its share of juvenile crime recently.

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday night, a crowd nearing 400 young people devolved into multiple violent melees outside the AMC movie theater, Target, and Starbucks, forcing those stores to close early and swarms of police officers to respond from across the city. Several officers said they were assaulted.

Only six hours later, at around 11, a similar scene played out downtown at the AMC Boston Common 19, as moviegoers spilled out onto the sidewalks after the theater was evacuated because of fighting. Police estimated 150 youths crowded the streets and nearby sidewalks, including, one officer wrote, “the same group of teenagers that just caused chaos at the South Bay mall.” One person stomped on top of a car, and others fought with officers, who at one point used pepper spray, according to a police report.

