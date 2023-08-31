March of Dimes ‘strongly opposes’ Leominster birth center closure

“We do not want to see Massachusetts turn into the home of maternity care deserts, but based on what we have seen in the last few years, that now seems inevitable,” wrote Chloe Schwartz, the Massachusetts director of maternal and infant health at March of Dimes in the letter.

In a letter released Thursday, the maternity care nonprofit called on Governor Maura Healey, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and UMass Memorial Health, the hospital’s parent company, to “take all necessary steps to keep this essential service available.”

The March of Dimes has come out in strong opposition to the planned closure of labor and delivery services at a Leominster hospital, joining a widening chorus of residents and advocacy organizations pushing to keep the birth center open.

UMass Memorial Health is slated to close maternity services in Leominster on Sept. 23. The decision was made back in May, with executives saying that a shortage of maternity care providers made it difficult to keep its doors open.

Earlier this month, state officials determined the maternity unit was critical to maintaining health in the region, and required the hospital to submit detailed explanations and workarounds for the planned closure.

In a 17-page response submitted Aug. 23, UMass Memorial Health said it would develop some accommodations and committed to analyzing the effects of the closure, but still was moving ahead with its plans.

To address community concerns, the hospital intends to set up transportation services for non-emergency transport of local patients and family members to other area hospitals.

The hospital also said it has offered privileges to clinicians who practice at Leominster hospital so they can perform deliveries at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

The state has 10 days from when UMass submitted its plan to respond.

Many other groups are advocating against the closure, including the Massachusetts Nurses Association and the city of Leominster. An attorney hired by the city of Leominster recently filed a notice to the health system, stating that they had been retained to “advise the city on any rights it may have” with respect to the closure. Additionally, the Worcester NAACP has signed on to the effort to stop the closure, writing a letter to hospital administrators and the governor urging the health system to reverse course.

A 2023 March of Dimes report found that 100 percent of Massachusetts counties offer full access to maternity care. But the data used in the report is from 2020 and doesn’t include a string of more recent closures.

In 2020, flooding shut down Norwood Hospital, which never reopened; the North Shore Birth Center shuttered last year, and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital is closed for repairs from an electrical fire until 2024.

Maternity care access also varies widely across racial groups: Black families in Massachusetts experience preterm birth at a rate 25 percent higher than the rate of all other women, according to a 2022 March of Dimes report.

“The intention of these reports is to demonstrate a dangerous trend of decreasing availability of maternity service providers that is occurring alongside a rise in preterm birth, infant mortality, maternal mortality and maternal morbidity in the United States, particularly for communities of color,” Schwartz wrote. “Massachusetts is no exception to these trends.”

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

