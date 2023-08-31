Governor Healey seeks pardons for four more, continuing her early flex of clemency power

She’s now seeking to wipe convictions for Joanne Booth, an early care educator who was convicted 44 years ago of assault charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, when she was 18 years old, as well as Murphy Smith, who was in his mid-20s when he was convicted of assault in 1988, according to Healey’s office.

Healey has now sought pardons for 11 people since taking office in January. Her first seven, announced in June , were all approved by the Governor’s Council last month.

Governor Maura Healey on Thursday recommended four more people be pardoned for convictions including drunken driving, robbery, and assault, adding to what was already the most recommendations in the first year of a governor’s term in four decades.

Healey is also recommending pardons for Evan Willey, a US Marine veteran who was convicted of drunken driving in 2009, and Kenny Jean, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2016 when he was 18 years old.

“These four individuals are deserving of pardons for offenses that they committed a long time ago, and they have since taken productive steps to improve their lives and give back to their communities,” Healey said in a statement. “Our administration believes that clemency is a powerful tool to ensure that our criminal justice system is just and equitable.”

Healey’s early pardons have marked a major departure from her predecessors, many of whom waited until the final months or weeks of their tenures to wield executive clemency, if at all. Each of the first seven for whom she sought pardons, had been recommended for clemency by the Parole Board under her predecessor, Charlie Baker, but he did not act on them.

Healey aides have said she is the first governor since William Weld in 1991 to recommend a pardon in their first elected year. Her recommendations also represent the most in a governor’s first year of their term since 1983, when Michael Dukakis recommended 49 pardons and four commutations, according to Healey’s office.

Healey, an Arlington Democrat, on Thursday also nominated a social worker for a seat on the state’s shorthanded Parole Board, which doubles as the Advisory Board of Pardons. Sarah B. Coughlin, who currently serves as the director of community engagement and partnerships at Mass General Brigham, would be the fifth member of what is supposed to be a seven-person parole board if her nomination is approved by the Governor’s Council.

