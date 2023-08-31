Facing system strained by migrant influx, Healey to activate National Guard to help at shelter hotels

The order comes weeks after Healey announced an emergency declaration aimed at addressing the state’s overburdened shelter system, appealing to the federal government and private citizens alike to help. The declaration, in part, allows the governor to call up the National Guard more quickly. It also enables her to formally appeal to the president for disaster relief funding, which could include money for emergency housing, food, and water.

The state intends to begin deploying the Guard members next week, according to a Healey spokesperson. They are intended to provide what state officials described as basic services at emergency shelter hotels that “do not currently have a contracted service provider” — a group that includes roughly 40 hotels but is likely to expand.

Governor Maura Healey on Thursday issued an order activating up to 250 National Guard members to help buttress the state’s overloaded emergency shelter system.

An influx of migrants to the state this year, combined with a statewide housing crunch, has stretched the state’s emergency shelter system beyond its capacity. Massachusetts has a legal obligation to provide emergency shelter to homeless families under a 1983 “right-to-shelter” law, making it the only state in the country with such a requirement.

“Massachusetts is in a state of emergency, and we need all hands-on deck to meet this moment and ensure families have access to safe shelter and basic services,” Healey said in a statement Thursday. “While we work to implement a more permanent staffing solution, the National Guard will provide an efficient and effective means of delivering these services and keeping everybody safe.”

Healey’s office said the Guard members will be assigned to hotel shelter sites, where they will help coordinate food, transportation, and medical services. It will also include assisting local school districts with enrolling children.

State officials said they are also launching so-called regional rapid response teams to help oversee shelter sites and serve as a direct contact to her administration. The teams will be made up of state employees.

State officials said there are currently more than 6,000 families, including children and pregnant women, in emergency shelters across the state. Roughly 2,400 families are staying in state-subsidized hotels and motels, a Healey spokesperson said Thursday.

Pressure on the state’s emergency shelter system, exacerbated by the influx of migrants, has mounted in recent months, pushing the state to use empty dormitories and hotel rooms to answer the ever-growing need. Immigrants are turning up around the clock at Logan International Airport, South Station, hospitals, and community intake centers.

As of this month, the state was spending $45 million a month on programs to help families eligible for emergency assistance, and is still struggling to keep up. There were more than 20,000 individuals in state shelters, including children and pregnant women, as of early August.

Other states have taken steps similar to Massachusetts. Months earlier, New York called a state of emergency and Florida activated additional National Guard members to help cope with surges in migrants.

The Healey administration, too, has tried a variety of responses. The state added tens of millions of dollars to the emergency shelter system, opening two new family “welcome centers” and a temporary shelter on Joint Base Cape Cod, as well as directing an infusion of money to local organizations helping migrants with case management and legal assistance.

State officials on Thursday described the activation of the National Guard as a way to stem the tide while they seek more help from the federal government.

“This National Guard activation is a necessary step to ensure that families in emergency shelter have access to the services they need to stay safe and healthy,” Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said in a statement.

