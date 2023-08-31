Meghan Hughes was the change agent the Community College of Rhode Island needed

It certainly helps that lots of state leaders, starting with a Republican governor in Tennessee and quickly copied by Democrats here in Rhode Island, have started experimenting with free community college for high school graduates or older folks looking to make a career change.

But there’s one refreshing exception to that obnoxious situation: the bipartisan acknowledgement that two-year community colleges play a vital role in offering affordable access to a degree or certificate beyond a high school diploma and building a more skilled workforce.

You don’t see Democrats and Republicans agreeing on much of anything these days, especially when it comes to public education.

Advertisement

A free degree is wonderful, but it still has to mean something. And that requires the kind of transformative leadership that Meghan Hughes, president of the Community College of Rhode Island, has provided over the past seven years.

Today is Hughes’ last day on the job, and her relentless focus on improving the student experience, raising graduation rates, and finding students decent-paying jobs has created a renaissance at one of Rhode Island’s most important educational institutions.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Indeed, Hughes is leaving CCRI better than she found it.

The results don’t lie.

CCRI’s two-year graduation rate jumped from just 4 percent to 18 percent during her tenure, and the three-year graduation rate hit 30 percent before the pandemic. (It’s at 24 percent now) Those numbers may not jump off the page, but they are now above the national average for community colleges.

“We weren’t focused on retaining students, graduating students, transferring students, and there are all sorts of reasons why that’s true,” Hughes told me when we met at CCRI’s Providence campus earlier this month. “But that’s the transition that our college has largely made. It’s not done, but we’ve understood that we’ve had to radically shift how we thought about the actual work, how we operate, in order to dramatically increase students’ success.”

Advertisement

The state’s decision in 2017 to offer two years of free tuition at CCRI for all new high school graduates helped boost enrollment, but Hughes said the college has also focused on connecting students with SNAP benefits and other resources they might need to help them remain enrolled in school. The college has also doubled down on its partnerships in the business community, especially at Electric Boat.

CCRI is now the leading trainer of employees at EB, the state’s largest industrial employer. More than 1,000 employees at the company will receive training at CCRI this year alone, according Amy Kempe, a spokeswoman for the college.

Hughes, who is also winding down her tenure as president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and still holds a coveted position on the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s board of directors, said that building a bridge between the college and potential employers in the state has been vital to the school’s success.

Aside from tangible actions the college has taken, it’s Hughes’ mindset that stands out. She’s a relentless advocate for CCRI, and she’s comfortable making her case to everyone from CEOs to union leaders like Mike Sabitoni, the secretary-treasurer of the power Laborers’ International Union of North America.

As one plugged-in leader told me, “no one wants to look stupid or unprepared in front of Meg Hughes.”

Shannon Gilkey, Rhode Island’s commissioner on postsecondary education, has witnessed Hughes’ magic since he arrived in 2021.

Advertisement

“She has raised the national profile of the institution and its ability to deliver postsecondary credentials and workforce development,” Gilkey told me.

So is it mission accomplished for Hughes?

“Heck no,” she told me.

She said CCRI still has work to do improving its transfer process to help students earn four-year degrees, especially at the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College.

“I don’t think you and I could name 30 employers in Rhode Island that have quality jobs that could look either one of us in the eye and say it doesn’t matter if you have a college degree,” Hughes said. “So I’m going to care about a college degree just as long as American employers are still using it as a proxy for hiring.”

“You’re never going to hear me say college isn’t for everyone because that is based in race and that is based in class,” she said.

As for what’s next, Hughes said she fully intends to be a voice in higher education in Rhode Island and New England in the coming years. She’s planning to take few months off to spend with her family, but she joked that she’ll be watching.

Hughes encouraged state leaders to conduct a national search for her successor, arguing that CCRI is one of the most attractive community college presidencies in the country.

Her interim replacement is Rosemary Costigan, who graduated from CCRI’s nursing program and rose through the ranks at the former Memorial Hospital before returning to work at CCRI. Hughes said Costigan has the opportunity to leave lasting legacy at the college.

Advertisement

Of all people, she would know.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.