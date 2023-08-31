Hiker who loses consciousness atop Mount Katahdin taken to a hospital by helicopter

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — A 20-year-old hiker lost consciousness on Maine’s tallest mountain and spent a scary night on the infamous Knife Edge Trail before being airlifted to safety by a Maine Army National Guard helicopter, officials said Wednesday.

The hiker began struggling after her group of six reached the summit of 5,269-foot (1,605-meter) Mount Katahdin around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and she was unable to go any farther while attempting to cross the Knife Edge, said Kevin Adam, director of Baxter State Park.

The hiker was airlifted to a hospital Sunday morning in Bangor, Adam said. She was released from the emergency room, but her condition was not known, he said.