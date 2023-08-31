New Hampshire GOP vows to ‘actively’ defend Trump’s ballot eligibility against legal challenge

“We intend to protect the right of Republican voters to decide our nominee,” Ager said.

The New Hampshire GOP will “actively intervene” in a recently filed lawsuit that seeks to have Trump disqualified for the ballot, Chairman Chris Ager said in a statement Wednesday. The party is mounting this response, he said, on behalf of voters in the first-in-the-nation GOP primary, which is less than five months away.

While some Republicans in New Hampshire have voiced support for a legal theory that claims former president Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to return to office, the state party is going to bat for supporters of the current front-runner.

Advertisement

“We will vigorously defend our right to vote for the candidate of our choice,” he added. “Let the people decide. This is not negotiable.”

Ager’s statement came after a virtually unheard-of Republican presidential candidate, John Anthony Castro of Texas, filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire arguing that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution bars Trump from office because he “provided aid or comfort to the insurrectionists” who attacked the Capitol as Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Castro’s argument is based on a widely discussed but still unproven legal theory that has gained a fresh wave of public attention lately, thanks in large part to articles in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review and The Atlantic. While some of the foremost proponents of this theory are conservative constitutional scholars, the Trump campaign says the argument is a “political attack” and those who advance it are “stretching the law beyond recognition.”

Trump faces four criminal indictments, including two related to his efforts to cling to power after his 2020 electoral defeat. But some supporters of the disqualification argument contend that the 14th Amendment is “self-executing” and immediate, so state officials who assess a candidate’s qualifications for office should not wait for a court order to disqualify the former president based on his democracy-subverting efforts that culminated in violence.

Advertisement

In a joint statement, New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan and Attorney General John M. Formella said Scanlan’s office has asked for legal advice on this topic, and Formella’s office is “carefully reviewing the legal issues involved,” but neither has taken a position. Still, supporters of Trump have flooded Scanlan’s office with calls this week pressuring him to keep Trump on the ballot.

Castro’s lawsuit in New Hampshire isn’t his first on the topic. He filed a federal lawsuit in Florida that was dismissed in June for lack of legal standing and ripeness. He is pursuing an appeal in that case. But some have suggested the dispute at the center of his New Hampshire lawsuit may similarly be under-ripe for judicial review. New Hampshire officials haven’t actually said that Trump will be allowed on the ballot, so Castro may be challenging a decision that hasn’t been made yet.

Castro isn’t the only person who has publicly expressed interest in challenging Trump’s eligibility in New Hampshire. The state’s 2020 GOP nominee for US Senate, Bryant “Corky” Messner, has also said he’s thinking about filing a lawsuit. Messner met with Scanlan on Friday to convey his concerns, but he told the Globe on Tuesday that it’s still too soon for his own potential litigation. He declined to comment on Castro’s lawsuit.

Advertisement

Additionally, a nonprofit advocacy group that filed multiple unsuccessful eligibility challenges against other candidates last year, Free Speech For People, sent a letter Wednesday to Scanlan urging him to disqualify Trump without waiting until he submits his formal candidacy paperwork.

“We’re asking every chief election official to do their job, uphold the rules set forth in the Constitution, and bar Trump from the ballot. But we are actively building eligibility challenges in multiple states, just like we did in North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona in 2022, in case chief election officials shirk their duty.”

“We’re asking every chief election official to do their job, uphold the rules set forth in the Constitution, and bar Trump from the ballot,” the group’s legal director, Ron Fein, said in a statement. “But we are actively building eligibility challenges in multiple states, just like we did in North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona in 2022, in case chief election officials shirk their duty.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.