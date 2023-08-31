Richard Hanson, Newton man charged with killing his wife, to be arraigned in Superior Court

Prosecutors allege Hanson killed his wife, 54-year-old Nancy M. Hanson , on the night of July 15 by striking her with “one or more objects,” including a baseball bat as their 17-year-old, the oldest of their three sons, frantically pleaded with him to stop, authorities said.

Hanson, 64, is scheduled for arraignment at 10 a.m., according to legal filings. He’s been held without bail since his district court arraignment in July. The superior court arraignment comes after a grand jury indicted Hanson Aug. 17, records show.

Richard J. Hanson, the Newton man arrested in July for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death, is slated for arraignment Thursday morning in Middlesex Superior Court on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the slaying.

Advertisement

Nancy Hanson had sought a restraining order against her husband two days before the murder, according to authorities. She was taken after the attack to Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston where she was pronounced dead.

During the July arraignment in district court, Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Megan McGovern described a disturbing scene of husband and wife arguing upstairs while their sons were downstairs. When the quarrel exploded into violence, Nancy Hanson shouted to her children to call 911, McGovern said.

The 17-year-old told the 911 dispatcher he believed “his father was hitting his mother with a baseball bat ... he indicated that his parents were upstairs and he and his younger brothers, also both juveniles, were down on the first floor,” McGovern said.

A friend Nancy Hanson was talking to at the time of the attack also called 911, McGovern said. The friend overheard the son begging his father to stop hurting his mother, she said.

When police arrived, Richard Hanson was outside the house with blood stains on his clothes and body, McGovern said.

Advertisement

“I can’t believe I did that,” Hanson said, according to police reports filed in court.

Through tears, one of the children directed police to the second floor, where Nancy Hanson was lying on the floor of one of her son’s bedrooms. She was breathing but bleeding heavily from injuries to her head. A bloodied baseball bat and a barbell, also bloodstained, were found nearby, according to officials.

Officers brought the three boys to the backyard with the family dog and tried to provide some comfort, the report said.

The boy who called 911 said his parents were “always fighting and that this week had been increasingly getting worse,” McGovern said.

On July 13, Nancy Hanson had called the Newton police around 2:30 p.m. and said her husband had taken her purse, her laptop, and her car keys and refused to give them back. From the house, Richard Hanson told police he had taken the items but felt he was entitled to because he was paying the bills.

At 4:23 p.m., she obtained a restraining order that required her husband to leave the home, not come within 100 yards of her, and stay away from her workplace.

According to State Police, Newton officers tried to serve Richard Hanson with the restraining order at the family’s home at 7:26 p.m. July 13, but Nancy Hanson told them he wasn’t there and she didn’t know where he was.

John F. Carmichael Jr., Newton’s police chief, said officers returned to the Brookline Street home two hours later, and a third time the next day around noon. But both times, Richard Hanson was gone.

Advertisement

Police also tried Richard Hanson’s cellphone twice the next day, but he didn’t return those calls, Carmichael said.

In 2021, Richard Hanson was arrested for violating a restraining order and resisting arrest, court records show. The case was resolved when he was placed on pretrial probation on the condition that he attend alcohol counseling and not attack Nancy Hanson, records show.

Nancy Hanson appeared in court and agreed with the resolution, records show.

She was an exercise instructor at the West Suburban YMCA.

In a July statement sent to members, the West Suburban YMCA said Hanson was “cherished and loved by all who knew her here.”

“We will miss her energy and charismatic personality more than words can express,” the YMCA said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.