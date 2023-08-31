Summer of 2023 goes down as second rainiest on record for Massachusetts, forecasters say

It was the wettest summer in nearly seven decades with 20.33 inches of rainfall as of Thursday, second only to the record summer of 1955, when 24.89 inches of rain fell on the state, driven in large part by a pair of devastating hurricanes , Connie and Diane, that hit southern New England a week apart in August, according to the National Weather Service in Norton. The weather service’s rainfall records date back to 1872.

The summer of 2023 featured some of the most intense rainfall New Englanders have seen in their lives , with the second highest rainfall total in the record books for Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The wet weather this year is in stark contrast to the hot and dry summer of 2022, when just under 4.5 inches of rain fell across the state, leading to “critical drought” conditions, according to the weather service. But the year before that, in 2021, the state recorded 19.64 inches of rain, the third highest total in the record books.

“We seem to be having pendulum swings from very dry to very wet over the last several years,” said Bryce Williams, a meteorologist with the weather service.

But what may appear as a pattern doesn’t mean forecasters can predict a return to extremely hot and dry weather in 2024, Williams said. He called the back-and-forth “pure happenstance.”

“We can’t extrapolate at this time that it’s going to continue,” he said. “So it could be another really wet summer next summer but it’s just too soon to know.”

The rainfall this summer led to flooding across New England, causing millions of dollars in damage in some areas and lost tourism revenue, including in Vermont and New Hampshire in July.

In Massachusetts, North Andover officials reported nearly $30 million in damages following a powerful August storm that battered Massachusetts with rain and multiple tornadoes.

Advertisement

Williams said weather patterns fluctuate between “troughs” and “ridges” that deliver either cool temperatures from the north or hot temperatures from the south, depending on the location of the jet stream. In a trough, the jet stream dips down into New England and the Northeast, bringing an airmass of cooler and often unsettled and wet weather, he said.

“We just had a high-pressure ridge set up over areas to the west of New England for much of the summer, and we were just in a continual pattern where we had that jet stream dipping down into the northeast over and over,” Williams said.

The meteorological summer (June, July, and August) ends Thursday under a pleasant forecast that calls for dry air and low humidity with northerly breezes through Friday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will warm up into the mid 80s over Labor Day weekend with a return to summer heat and humidity expected by the middle of next week, forecasters said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.