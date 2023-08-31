Leominster native who died after collapse during Calif. Marathon remembered as ‘our rock’ by his friends

This week, the group was reunited in the Worcester basement of Luke Lauring’s parents’ house, the site of countless sleepovers and parties a decade ago, mourning the loss of Norton, 26, an avid runner who died after he collapsed while running the Santa Rosa Marathon in California on Sunday.

The group grew to more than 20 teenagers, who cheered each other on at football and lacrosse games, celebrated prom and graduation, and remained close across the changes and challenges of college, careers, and moving away from home, through visits and a continuous group text.

Sam Norton began making friends he would have for the rest of his life while he was a freshman at St. John’s High School in Shrewsbury in 2011, forming a tightknit circle of boys from his class and girls from their unofficial sibling school, Notre Dame Academy in Worcester.

“He was our rock through the good times and the bad times,” Lauring, 26, said in an interview Thursday. “He was the one that kind of held us all together.”

“He was also our Google,” Lauring added. “He was literally the smartest person in the world.”

Norton, who grew up Leominster and was living in New York City, experienced cardiac arrest during the Marathon in California, and a firefighter who was volunteering at the race immediately began performing CPR, his mother, Kristen Caisse, said in an interview from California, where Norton’s body was being flown back to Massachusetts on Thursday.

Norton was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, but his heart could not be restarted, said Caisse, 55, of Brookline, N.H.

“They continued to work on him in the emergency room, really putting in superhuman effort to bring him back, and they just couldn’t,” she said.

A doctor told Caisse that Norton’s death could have been connected to rhabdomyolysis, a rare disorder that Norton was diagnosed with after he collapsed during the Boston Marathon in April.

Rhabdomyolysis causes muscle fibers to break down and toxic components of those fibers to leak into the bloodstream and kidneys, potentially damaging the organs; it can be caused by overexertion, trauma, or certain medications, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

After the Boston Marathon, Norton spent two days at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for treatment, followed up with his doctor in New York, and was cleared to run, his mother said.

“Three weeks later, he ran a half-Marathon in Brooklyn,” she said. “So I was worried for every race following that.”

Norton was a loving and protective older brother to his sisters Maggie, 22, and Lucy, 21, and had a close relationship with his mother that was based in part on their shared loves of running and reading, Caisse said.

Norton, a precocious reader, decided while he was in the first grade that he wanted to try the first book in the “Harry Potter” series, and his mother decided to read it in parallel with her son, “in case it gets scary,” she said.

“We each had our own copy, and he started racing me, so he could be farther ahead in the book than me,” she said. “And by the time he finished first grade, he had read the first three books all by himself.”

That drive showed up in Norton’s classwork, and on the football field, where he played varsity three years and became captain.

Jack Hanna was not as gifted on the gridiron, he said, but he and Norton were intellectual peers who took copious advanced placement courses together and drove each other to study harder and achieve more.

“You could tell there was something different about him by his wit, his quick intellect,” said Hanna, 26, who grew up in Grafton and lives in Worcester. “You could say anything around him, and he’d have something smart, some intelligent, witty comeback for it. I think that was one of the reasons he and I got along so well, is that he and I could just go back and forth for hours.”

Norton’s athletic and academic achievements came together in his senior year, when he was captain of the varsity football team, and his friends made a sign reading, “Sam Norton loves math,” to bring to games.

When Sam Norton was a senior at St. John's High School and captain of the varsity football team, his friends made a sign reading, "Sam Norton loves math," to bring to games. Kristen Caisse

Norton graduated from St. John’s in 2015, earned a degree in finance at Boston College in 2019, and moved to New York, where he worked at Goldman Sachs and then Gamut Capital, making new friends through the Orchard Street Runners and the Almost Friday Run Club, which he cofounded. He met his girlfriend, Meghan Summers, who has been living in the San Francisco area for the past year and was with Norton on Sunday at the Marathon.

Norton befriended someone almost every time he left home, his friends said, because he loved people and wanted to get to know so many of those he met.

“He would find that connection with the person and just latch on to them, and then he’d wake up the next morning and be like, ‘I literally loved so and so,’ and they would text me the next morning and be like, ‘I’m obsessed with your friend, Sam,” Lauring said.

While meeting new people, he kept in touch with his high school circle through a massive group chat and multiple one-on-one and small-group conversations, and they would get together when they could, sometimes gathering for the funeral of a parent or sibling.

A year and a half ago, the group gathered for the funeral of Sam Rogers’s brother, and then the two men, who were known collectively as “Sam Squared,” spent a weekend together on a ski trip they had planned far in advance of the death.

“I’ll never forget that ride up and then that weekend spent with him,” said Rogers, 26, who grew up in Shrewsbury and lives in Portland, Maine. “Him always coming over to me every few hours, making sure I was OK, tossing me another Bud Light if I needed it, and just kind of, keeping me laughing, dancing, just keeping the whole energy and the mood always positive.”

At the Lauring family’s Worcester home — where they still refer to the basement restroom as “Sam’s bathroom” because of how frequently he slept over as a teen, and a toothbrush next to the sink still bears his name — about 22 friends gathered Monday to mourn the first of their circle to die.

“My parents were absolutely devastated and they were like, please tell everyone that this home is theirs just as much as it is ours,” said Lauring, who now lives in Boston’s North End.

Norton and Lauring became close in part through St. John’s campus ministry, traveling to retreats and mission trips together, sharing their Catholic faith and good times. They formed a bond that didn’t waver a few years later when Lauring told Norton that he was gay.

“Something that always . . . meant so much to me is just how nonchalantly he wanted to learn — and did learn — so much about gay culture, just so that he could be as much of a resource to me as he could be to the rest of our friends,” Lauring said. “He just appreciated the person that you were, and that’s fully what he judged people on.”

Sam Norton was photographed alongside his sister, Maggie Norton, mother Kristen Caisse, and sister Lucy Norton as the celebrated Maggie's graduation from the University of Florida. Kristen Caisse





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com.